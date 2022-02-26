"That's a question that they might need to ask" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja batting up the order in the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka T20I

Aakash Chopra is unsure if Ravindra Jadeja is a long-term option to bat up the order for Team India in T20I cricket.

With the Men In Blue losing their second wicket only at the end of the 17th over in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, Jadeja was promoted to bat at No.4. Rohit Sharma also mentioned in the post-match presentation that the team management is looking to utilize the all-rounder more effectively with the bat.

Aakash Chopra previewed the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He said the following about the hosts' likely batting order:

"Rohit Sharma is going to open with Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan has got the form, so the expectation is that he will play in the same fashion. At No.3, you will find Shreyas Iyer and then Sanju Samson. They had sent Jaddu up the order, but will you always do that? That's a question that they might need to ask."

The cricketer-turned-commentator wants Deepak Hooda to be given a decent hit in the middle. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"Stick with Deepak Hooda, why do you want to make a change in the team? If you have played Hooda, make him bat slightly up the order because if he doesn't bat, he won't be able to make his place in the Indian team based on bowling."

Aakash Chopra is still slightly skeptical about Venkatesh Iyer's prowess with the ball. He explained:

"One thing was clear in the last match that although Venkatesh Iyer is bowling, I don't think he can give three or four overs at any stage in T20 cricket, it is still work in progress. He was bowling to Dushmantha Chameera and still conceded 20 runs in the over."

Iyer did pick up a couple of wickets in the first T20I against Sri Lanka but conceded 36 runs in his three overs. With the match almost sealed in India's favor, he was given the ball to bowl the 18th over but was carted all around the ground.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is looking close to his best" - Aakash Chopra

Bhuvneshwar Kumar snared a couple of early wickets in the first T20I against Sri Lanka

Reflecting on the Indian bowling, Aakash Chopra was particularly pleased with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent performances. He elaborated:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is looking close to his best, which is a good thing seen. There was pressure on him, at least the ball is moving, he is pitching the ball at the right place and is also okay on the speed gun."

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

#INDvSL Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the FIRST Indian bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of a men's T20I innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the FIRST Indian bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of a men's T20I innings.#INDvSL

While acknowledging that Team India have a plethora of bowling options at the moment, Aakash Chopra concluded by highlighting that it may not be the case once frontline batters like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav return to the squad.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ravindra Jadeja bat at No.4 in the 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka? Yes No 40 votes so far