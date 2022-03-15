"A spinner is scared of bowling to Rishabh Pant even on a turning pitch" - Aakash Chopra on the youngster's authoritative display vs SL

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Rishabh Pant instills fear in the opposition spinners even on turning tracks.

Pant played swashbuckling knocks all three times he batted in the Test series against Sri Lanka. The wicketkeeper-batter was deservedly chosen as the Player of the Series for his dominant display with the bat.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the positives for Team India from the Sri Lanka series. He was effusive in his praise for Pant, saying:

"One important thing is that Dimuth Karunaratne scored a century but the bowler was not scared of him, a spinner is scared of bowling to Rishabh Pant even on a turning pitch, it is an absolute dustbowl but you are slightly afraid while bowling to him."

The former India cricketer highlighted that the opposition is always worried when Pant is at the crease. Chopra elaborated:

"If someone generates fear in the opposition, that guy is Rishabh Pant. He is a very different sort of player, who brings a lot of confidence and the opposition feels his presence."

Pant's 185 runs in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka came at a strike rate of 120.12. He scored 128 of his runs in boundaries, which included 23 fours and six maximums.

"Rishabh Pant is once again stamping his authority" - Aakash Chopra

Rishabh Pant has enjoyed more success in Tests than in limited-overs cricket [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra added that Pant's batting style gives the impression that he will be more successful in white-ball cricket. He observed:

"He is once again stamping his authority and that's beautiful about Pant. When you see his batting you feel that he would be playing T20 extremely well, will be decent in ODIs, and might be struggling a little in Test cricket because he plays very aggressively."

However, the reputed commentator pointed out that the destructive wicketkeeper-batter has been more at home in the game's longest format. Chopra stated:

"But it is totally the opposite for him. He plays Tests as if he was born to play the format. He is alright in ODIs and T20s but he is an amazing player. He got the Player of the Series award also here."

While questioning what would have happened had Pant come during MS Dhoni's era, Aakash Chopra concluded by predicting that the 24-year-old will become the most successful wicketkeeper-batter in the history of Indian Test cricket.

