"He is the next superstar of Test cricket" - Aakash Chopra says Rishabh Pant brings excitement, anticipation and entertainment

Aakash Chopra has labeled Rishabh Pant as the next superstar of Test cricket. He highlighted that the destructive wicketkeeper-batter brings the required attributes to the format.

Pant smoked 50 runs off just 31 deliveries in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. He brought up his fifty off just 28 balls and broke the great Kapil Dev's Indian record for the fastest half-century (30 balls) in Test cricket in the process.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra showered huge praise on Pant, saying:

"My Player of the Day, I am going to go with Rishabh Pant. I am talking about him because he is the next superstar of Test cricket. Who advertises Test cricket the best, one who brings excitement, anticipation and entertainment, and Rishabh Pant brings all these things together."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Pant was not the only player to break one of Kapil Dev's records. Ravichandran Ashwin became India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in the last match, surpassing the legendary pacer's tally of 434 scalps. Chopra elaborated:

"When he came to bat, he broke India's record and Kapil Paaji might also be thinking why the kids are after his records only. Ravichandran Ashwin went ahead in the last match and here Sir had the 30-ball record of the fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket and the guy scored it in 28 balls."

Pant smashed seven fours and two sixes during his innings. He was eventually caught and bowled by Praveen Jayawickrama while going for another big shot.

"Rishabh Pant has the app to covert spectators into fielders" - Aakash Chopra

Rishabh Pant scored runs all around the park [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Pant was not inhibited in his strokeplay despite the majority of fielders patrolling the boundary line. He explained:

"He is a different guy. He generously hits fours and sixes, even if you keep fielders in the deep. The philosophy is clear that you cannot keep fielders amongst the spectators. He has the app to covert spectators into fielders."

The 44-year-old added that Pant's propensity to play the big shots makes Test cricket exciting. Chopra observed:

"He batted very well, got out in the end for sure, but he is that exciting talent that is taking Test cricket forward because till the time he is at the crease, there is no end to the fours and sixes."

However, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that he could have also gone with Jasprit Bumrah as his Player of the Day. The Indian pacer picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in a Test match on home soil.

