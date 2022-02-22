"You are actually talking like a kidnapper" - Aakash Chopra on unnamed journalist's threatening messages to Wriddhiman Saha

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the infamous journalist's threatening messages to Wriddhiman Saha were akin to those of a kidnapper.

Saha has been excluded from the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka and has been told that he is no longer in the selectors' future plans. The 37-year-old shared on social media a few threatening messages he received from an unnamed journalist, who did not get a response from the wicketkeeper-batter to his request for an interview.

Wriddhiman Saha @Wriddhipops After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. https://t.co/woVyq1sOZX

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say on the development:

"This person is some journalist. Because Saha has not said who he/she is, I am not going to speculate. The rumor market is extremely hot, a lot of people have made their conjectures. Whoever the journalist is, you are actually talking like a kidnapper."

The former India cricketer highlighted that the journalist's messages showed a sense of arrogance. Chopra elaborated:

"'Choose the one who is going to help you' - what clout you have that you are giving a threat and telling to choose him/her else face the consequences. 'I will remember this' - it is a threat. So much entitlement and arrogance. Where do you get this from?"

Aakash Chopra added that the final message to Wriddhiman Saha was particularly threatening in nature. He explained:

"'This wasn't something you should have done' - this was the final nail in the coffin. It is an open threat given to Wriddhiman Saha here. It is my wish whom I talk to, who are you?"

There has been a lot of speculation about the identity of the journalist. However, Saha has refrained from disclosing the name in public.

"Wriddhiman Saha will not tell publicly but he will tell the BCCI" - Aakash Chopra

Wriddhiman Saha is one of the best wicketkeepers in world cricket currently

While observing that the identity of the journalist will be revealed in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) investigation, Aakash Chopra asked the cricketing fraternity to boycott the offender. He observed:

"The BCCI is going to investigate who had threatened Saha. If the BCCI is investigating, Saha will not tell publicly but he will tell the BCCI. This name will come out, not in public, but it will come out in the investigation. The entire cricket fraternity should boycott this guy who has gone ahead and threatened a cricketer."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag What I would have done and what Wriddhi should be doing next time the so called journalist dares to message him. What I would have done and what Wriddhi should be doing next time the so called journalist dares to message him. https://t.co/y3wJE310vD

While acknowledging that the growth of social media has altered the equations between cricketers and journalists, Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that such an occurrence is a new low in Indian cricket journalism.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should Wriddhiman Saha have revealed the identity of the journalist publicly? Yes No 0 votes so far