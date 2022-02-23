"The doors are not getting closed" - Aakash Chopra on Venkatesh Iyer's brilliant performances being a threat to Hardik Pandya

Aakash Chopra believes Venkatesh Iyer's impressive performances will not close the door on Hardik Pandya's return to India's T20I side.

Hardik has been laid low by persistent back issues and has not been picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Venkatesh, who is being groomed to play the batting all-rounder's role at No. 6, gave a decent account of himself against the West Indies and will hope to continue in the same vein against the Lankans.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if Venkatesh Iyer doing a brilliant job as a finisher and all-rounder is creating a threat to Hardik Pandya's spot in the Indian team. He responded:

"The truth is Hardik is Hardik and when he comes, he will bowl and bat, you really want to welcome him with open arms. I am not saying that because of one doing well, the doors are getting closed for the other."

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes both Hardik and Venkatesh can feature in the playing XI. Chopra reasoned:

"It is not necessary that only one out of Venkatesh or Hardik can play, both can play. Just think about it, if you have both Hardik and Venkatesh, Hardik gives you bowling and Venkatesh gives you one or two overs."

Team India can certainly exercise the option of playing both seam-bowling all-rounders in the playing XI if Hardik is fit to bowl his full quota of four overs.

"Venkatesh Iyer is grabbing his chances with both hands" - Aakash Chopra

Venkatesh Iyer stood out in the T20I series against the West Indies

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Venkatesh Iyer has done his chances no harm with his impressive performances. He elaborated:

"If they are your No. 6 and No. 7, suddenly your team will look so much better. Think about Australia, they will be very handy there. But Venkatesh Iyer is doing well currently, he is grabbing his chances with both hands, he is making the most of his opportunities."

The 44-year-old concluded by pointing out that the duo can be useful in Australian conditions. Chopra observed:

"Hardik - as and when he is available, I don't think the team will tell him that Venkatesh is there now. Both can happen, it's not either-or. Both can play together, in my opinion, especially in Australia."

Team India have more often than not been hit hard by their lack of batting depth. They could opt to play Hardik, Venkatesh and Ravindra Jadeja together to mitigate the problem if all three of them are fully fit and at the top of their game.

