"Best all-rounder in the world!"- Fans hail Ravindra Jadeja after fabulous hundred on Day 2 of 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja brought up his second Test hundred on Saturday against Sri Lanka. The 33-year-old once again proved how big an asset he has become for the Indian team with the bat.

Jadeja walked out to bat when Rishabh Pant was in full flow. The all-rounder had no hesitation playing second fiddle to Pant, and once the latter was dismissed, Jadeja took control.

Fans on Twitter hailed Jadeja for his fabulous batting and mature approach at the crease. Here are some of their reactions after he notched up his second Test hundred:

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Fantastic ton. Jadeja has missed out on so many chances in his career to carry on and make the three figure mark with the tail falling apart around him, made it count today coming after a break in whites. Right where he belongs. Fantastic ton. Jadeja has missed out on so many chances in his career to carry on and make the three figure mark with the tail falling apart around him, made it count today coming after a break in whites. Right where he belongs. 💯 Fantastic ton. Jadeja has missed out on so many chances in his career to carry on and make the three figure mark with the tail falling apart around him, made it count today coming after a break in whites. Right where he belongs.

Karan @karannpatelll In Asian Conditions Jadeja and Ashwin in the same team is very unfair to opponents. In Asian Conditions Jadeja and Ashwin in the same team is very unfair to opponents.

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket



#INDvSL The Jadeja tutorial on how to convert 40s and 90s into a century. The Jadeja tutorial on how to convert 40s and 90s into a century.#INDvSL

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Jadeja hasn't been the same ever since Sanju Manju decided to say whatever he said. Man started scoring with the bat and has never looked back. Jadeja hasn't been the same ever since Sanju Manju decided to say whatever he said. Man started scoring with the bat and has never looked back.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals 100* off 160. Rockstar Jadeja. You’ve made him proud. 100* off 160. Rockstar Jadeja. You’ve made him proud. ❤️

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Since 2017 Jadeja has scored the 4th most 50+ scores and has the 4th best average (min 20 matches) for India in test cricket. 6 of his 15 50+ scores since 2017 came outside India. All this while batting mostly with the tail enders. Since 2017 Jadeja has scored the 4th most 50+ scores and has the 4th best average (min 20 matches) for India in test cricket. 6 of his 15 50+ scores since 2017 came outside India. All this while batting mostly with the tail enders. 🐐 https://t.co/jn0sogkYpt

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash



The best all-rounder in Tests right now… Sir Jadeja. Take a bowThe best all-rounder in Tests right now… #IndvSL Sir Jadeja. Take a bow 🙇 The best all-rounder in Tests right now… #IndvSL

Aaditya Narayan @AadityaN_28 Only a Ravindra Jadeja ton from this game could've been a tribute to the great man. The kid you christened "The Rockstar" is now the best all-rounder in the world, Warnie Only a Ravindra Jadeja ton from this game could've been a tribute to the great man. The kid you christened "The Rockstar" is now the best all-rounder in the world, Warnie ♥️ https://t.co/7o7w3WHduQ

Div🦁 @div_yumm Sir Jadeja stayed away from international cricket for months now walked into the side cunted the bowlers in the t20i’s and scored a century on his first test match. Absolute privilege to have player like him. The greatest all-rounder and main player in the team for now. Sir Jadeja stayed away from international cricket for months now walked into the side cunted the bowlers in the t20i’s and scored a century on his first test match. Absolute privilege to have player like him. The greatest all-rounder and main player in the team for now. https://t.co/wC2p38EUkD

Jim ☺️🇮🇳 @jishnu0605

Shane Warne would be proud If there ever is an award coined by the ICC in the future for the most improved batsman, it's going to be named after Ravindra Jadeja. Well done. @imjadeja Shane Warne would be proud If there ever is an award coined by the ICC in the future for the most improved batsman, it's going to be named after Ravindra Jadeja. Well done. @imjadeja Shane Warne would be proud 🙏

Ravindra Jadeja's hundred puts India in command

Batting first on a good pitch, India posted a mammoth 357-6 at the end of Day 1. Sri Lanka lost fast bowler Lahiru Kumara to injury, and played just one specialist spinner in Lasith Embuldeniya, which played into the hosts' hands.

It was a hard toil for the visiting bowlers as Pant dictated terms and took the game away from the visitors. The 24-year-old missed out on a richly deserving hundred, but he laid a strong foundation for the likes of Ravindra Jadeja to cash on.

Jadeja has grown in stature as a batter in the last few years. That has been one of the main reasons why India have been able to play five bowlers in Tests. He gives assurance and depth at No.7, which gives the hosts the confidence to play with six specialist batters, including Pant.

After Pant's dismissal late on the first day, Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin piled on the misery for the visitors. Ashwin departed for a well-made 61 on the stroke of lunch on Day 2 just before Jadeja scored his hundred. India are comfortably placed at 468-7 at Lunch on Day 2 as they look to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest.

