"Best all-rounder in the world!"- Fans hail Ravindra Jadeja after fabulous hundred on Day 2 of 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja brought up his second Test hundred on Saturday against Sri Lanka. The 33-year-old once again proved how big an asset he has become for the Indian team with the bat.
Jadeja walked out to bat when Rishabh Pant was in full flow. The all-rounder had no hesitation playing second fiddle to Pant, and once the latter was dismissed, Jadeja took control.
Fans on Twitter hailed Jadeja for his fabulous batting and mature approach at the crease. Here are some of their reactions after he notched up his second Test hundred:
Ravindra Jadeja's hundred puts India in command
Batting first on a good pitch, India posted a mammoth 357-6 at the end of Day 1. Sri Lanka lost fast bowler Lahiru Kumara to injury, and played just one specialist spinner in Lasith Embuldeniya, which played into the hosts' hands.
It was a hard toil for the visiting bowlers as Pant dictated terms and took the game away from the visitors. The 24-year-old missed out on a richly deserving hundred, but he laid a strong foundation for the likes of Ravindra Jadeja to cash on.
Jadeja has grown in stature as a batter in the last few years. That has been one of the main reasons why India have been able to play five bowlers in Tests. He gives assurance and depth at No.7, which gives the hosts the confidence to play with six specialist batters, including Pant.
After Pant's dismissal late on the first day, Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin piled on the misery for the visitors. Ashwin departed for a well-made 61 on the stroke of lunch on Day 2 just before Jadeja scored his hundred. India are comfortably placed at 468-7 at Lunch on Day 2 as they look to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest.