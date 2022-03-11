×
Create
Notifications

"Chameera's son is shivering already!" - Fans roast Rohit Sharma after reports of Chameera playing in 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

Fans trolled Rohit Sharma over the possibility of Dushmantha Chameera playing the second Test
Fans trolled Rohit Sharma over the possibility of Dushmantha Chameera playing the second Test
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 11, 2022 11:31 AM IST
News

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been a menace to star Indian batter Rohit Sharma. In T20Is, Chameera has bowled just 30 deliveries to Rohit but has dismissed him a record six times. The 30-year-old also got the better of the right-hander in the recently-concluded T20I series.

With pacer Lahiru Kumara injuring himself in the first Test, there are reports that Dushmantha Chameera will replace him for the pink ball bout at Bangalore. With the pink ball likely to suit the fast bowlers, all eyes will be on the contest between Rohit Sharma and Chameera.

Twitter trolls Rohit Sharma for failure against Dushmantha Chameera

Fans on Twitter are buzzing about this contest and some have taken a dig at the 34-year-old, tipping him to struggle against Chameera's raw pace and accuracy. Here are some of the reactions:

@Vipull45 @mufaddal_vohra Chameera will play and chameerason is already shivering in corner https://t.co/x804ULVHw1
@CricCrazyJohns Be aware, Chameera is coming 🏃💨 https://t.co/lqjfQFawiV
@bjp_mkb @vase556 @CricCrazyJ0hns Doesn't change the fact that Lux cozi choking of the year award goes to my idolo Rohit Chameera son https://t.co/3cWWFDAJJG
@mufaddal_vohra Arrest this Chameera son https://t.co/QtxtvAZdFP
Doesn't change the fact that Chameera owns my idolo twitter.com/CricCrazyJ0hns… https://t.co/RTfs7fHqNN
Sadly Chameera win own him again twitter.com/RaoAbhishek_6/… https://t.co/Gtg3dn8nDh
@mufaddal_vohra Rohit after seeing chameera https://t.co/8bjGHWIuRJ
Rohit khud dar raha hoga chameera se and this dhobian worrying about others 🤣 twitter.com/Aashuto8814532…
@Abhinav0224 @mufaddal_vohra Chameera son is shievring already https://t.co/M9tWRu4Guo

India are favorites to win pink-ball Test after thrashing Sri Lanka in Mohali

India were simply sensational in the first Test at Mohali as a terrific all-round display from Ravindra Jadeja blew them away. Jadeja recorded an unbeaten 175-run knock and picked up nine wickets as well to subject the visitors to a loss by an innings and 222 runs.

The hosts also have a sensational record in pink ball games at home, winning both their matches comprehensively. The SG pink ball tends to support the quicks a bit more and hence, there could be a possibility of India playing an extra pacer in the form of Mohammed Siraj.

It is also worth noting that all-rounder Axar Patel is available for this test. Patel single-handedly destroyed England in India's previous pink ball Test at Ahmedabad. It will be interesting to see whether the hosts go in with three spinners and produce a rank turner.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Sri Lankan batting failed to show any spine against the Indian spinners in the first Test. It will be a huge test of character for the visitors if they are to make a strong comeback in the series.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी