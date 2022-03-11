"Chameera's son is shivering already!" - Fans roast Rohit Sharma after reports of Chameera playing in 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been a menace to star Indian batter Rohit Sharma. In T20Is, Chameera has bowled just 30 deliveries to Rohit but has dismissed him a record six times. The 30-year-old also got the better of the right-hander in the recently-concluded T20I series.

With pacer Lahiru Kumara injuring himself in the first Test, there are reports that Dushmantha Chameera will replace him for the pink ball bout at Bangalore. With the pink ball likely to suit the fast bowlers, all eyes will be on the contest between Rohit Sharma and Chameera.

Twitter trolls Rohit Sharma for failure against Dushmantha Chameera

Fans on Twitter are buzzing about this contest and some have taken a dig at the 34-year-old, tipping him to struggle against Chameera's raw pace and accuracy. Here are some of the reactions:

1. Fastest hundred 100(34)

2. Longest six (150 m six )

India are favorites to win pink-ball Test after thrashing Sri Lanka in Mohali

India were simply sensational in the first Test at Mohali as a terrific all-round display from Ravindra Jadeja blew them away. Jadeja recorded an unbeaten 175-run knock and picked up nine wickets as well to subject the visitors to a loss by an innings and 222 runs.

The hosts also have a sensational record in pink ball games at home, winning both their matches comprehensively. The SG pink ball tends to support the quicks a bit more and hence, there could be a possibility of India playing an extra pacer in the form of Mohammed Siraj.

It is also worth noting that all-rounder Axar Patel is available for this test. Patel single-handedly destroyed England in India's previous pink ball Test at Ahmedabad. It will be interesting to see whether the hosts go in with three spinners and produce a rank turner.

The Sri Lankan batting failed to show any spine against the Indian spinners in the first Test. It will be a huge test of character for the visitors if they are to make a strong comeback in the series.

