Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of T20I series vs Sri Lanka with injuries

India will be without pacer Deepak Chahar and in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav for the T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka, which is set to begin on Thursday, February 24.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed today that both picked up injuries during the third T20I against the West Indies.

"Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday," the BCCI wrote in a statement.

The board went on to add:

"They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries."

Here is the updated Indian squad for the T20I series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan

Deepak Chahar gets injured while bowling in 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Deepak Chahar was in hot form in the third T20I against the West Indies, having dismissed both openers in his first two overs.

But while bowling the final delivery of his second over, he pulled out of the run-up. He was then taken off the field, with Venkatesh Iyer completing his over. According to reports, he may be out for as long as four weeks, if not longer.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have their own set of injuries.

Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis have all returned home from their T20I series in Australia with injuries. Star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is reportedly out of the series as well despite being named in the squad, as he contracted COVID-19 in Australia and is yet to recover.

Full Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (Vice-Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel

