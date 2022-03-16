Dimuth Karunaratne climbs above Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in ICC Test Rankings after IND vs SL 2022 series

Dimuth Karunaratne has entered the top five of the ICC Test Rankings for batters after a marvelous ton against India in the recently-concluded World Test Championship match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Karunaratne fought like a lone warrior for Sri Lanka and scored 107 runs off 174 deliveries in the fourth innings of the day-night Test. While Sri Lanka could not avoid a defeat, cricket experts showered praise on the team captain Karunaratne for his fantastic performance.

While Dimuth Karunaratne had a memorable outing in Bengaluru, his rivals Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could not score big. Sharma returned with scores of 15 & 46, whereas Kohli managed a total of 46 runs in two innings.

Courtesy of their recent performances, both Sharma and Kohli have fallen below Karunaratne on the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters.

Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson retained the top four positions, with Karunaratne climbing to number five.

Virat Kohli dropped from fifth to ninth position, allowing Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam and Travis Head to overtake him.

Dimuth Karunaratne rose higher on the rankings but Ravindra Jadeja lost his number one position

Speaking about the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders, India's Ravindra Jadeja has slipped to second position. Jadeja managed only one wicket and 26 runs in the Bengaluru Test.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder took three wickets and scored 82 runs in the first Test against England. Holder has bagged the number one position on the all-rounders' charts with 393 rating points. Jadeja is eight points behind him.

In the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah has attained the fourth position after his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests on home soil.

Bumrah jumped from number 10 to number four with 830 rating points to his name.

