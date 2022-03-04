IND vs SL 2022: "Go well, King Kohli!" - Fans excited for Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test

India's newly-appointed captain Rohit Sharma won the toss in Virat Kohli's 100th Test and has decided to bat first against Sri Lanka. The atmosphere is buzzing and the stage is set for Kohli to have a memorable outing on the occasion of his unique century.

Virat Kohli has been one of the strongest pillars of Indian cricket for the past decade and has led the team brilliantly in the past. He will not don the captain's hat in a Test for the first time in seven years in this match and the former skipper will be free to focus more on his own primary skills.

Fans thrilled on the occasion of Virat Kohli's 100th Test

Fans on Twitter seem eager to see Virat Kohli walk out to bat and are hopeful of him joining the list of elite players who have scored a century in their 100th Test. Kohli hasn't scored an international hundred in over a couple of years and, deep down, even he will be itching to set the record straight in his landmark Test.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

India pick strong side for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

India have gone with a combination of three spinners and two pacers for the Mohali Test, a bowling set-up which has given them great success of late in home conditions. The spin twins of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are joined by off-spinner Jayant Yadav, who impressed recently against New Zealand.

However, the talk will also be about how the hosts will cope with a new-look batting line-up. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been an integral part of the Indian Test team and the hosts are set to play a Test without them after 11 long years.

Hanuma Vihari has been slotted in at No. 3 and will have a new role in the Indian team after batting lower down the order in the past. Vihari has been an unsung hero for India in recent years and will be keen to cement his place in the side.

Another batter who will grab eyeballs is Shreyas Iyer, who started his Test career with a sensational hundred against New Zealand. Iyer was also in stunning form against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded T20I series and will look to build on that momentum in the Tests.

