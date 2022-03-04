"He was looking so good" - Twitter bemoans Virat Kohli's dismissal as he falls short of 50 in 1st IND vs SL Test

Virat Kohli looked well set at the crease in his 100th Test match in Mohali on Friday. But he failed to capitalize on his start as Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya bowled him for 45.

Embuldeniya broke the 90-run partnership between Kohli and Hanuma Vihari with a brilliant piece of bowling to take the 33-year-old's off-stump.

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media as they had high expectations from the former skipper in his milestone match.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

It angled in and turned just slightly away, and he was foxed by it as it crashed into his stumps.

He was looking so good too



Well played



Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli was surprised with the delivery - an innings full of emotions and hopes ends with 45 runs. Anyway, a good knock by Virat. Virat Kohli was surprised with the delivery - an innings full of emotions and hopes ends with 45 runs. Anyway, a good knock by Virat. https://t.co/6GtlAPmoRj

#INDvSL 71st is very unlucky for Kohli 71st is very unlucky for Kohli#INDvSL

#INDvSL Nofor Virat Kohli in first innings. No 💯 for Virat Kohli in first innings. #INDvSL

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrutika_45_ Virat Kohli man! Embuldeniya has been brilliant today.

Virat was looking more than good today, sensed something huge, needed a miracle to make it happen & he was onto it in flow. But here we are, again! Virat Kohli man! Embuldeniya has been brilliant today. Virat was looking more than good today, sensed something huge, needed a miracle to make it happen & he was onto it in flow. But here we are, again!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Even Rohit couldn't believe it, Virat was playing so well. Even Rohit couldn't believe it, Virat was playing so well. https://t.co/Ym4MBpihIg

The wicket saw India reduced to 170/3 and they soon lost another wicket when Vishwa Fernando bowled Vihari for 58.

Virat Kohli reaches another landmark in milestone match

Virat Kohli was felicitated ahead of his 100th Test. He was given the 100th Test cap by Rahul Dravid in the presence of his wife Anushka Sharma.

India won the toss and opted to bat in Mohali. Openers Rohit Sharma -- captaining for the first time in Tests -- and Mayank Agarwal got them off to a quick start. However, both openers fell before they could capitalize on their starts.

Rohit Sharma was out trying to hook Lahiru Kumara for 29 off 28 deliveries. Mayank was trapped LBW by Embuldeniya for 33.

Kohli got off to a shaky start, getting a leading edge as he looked to attack Lasith Embuldeniya early on, but soon settled in.

He and Vihari went about racking up the runs, with both playing some gorgeous strokes. While Vihari went on to hit his fifth Test half-century, Kohli crossed the 8,000-run mark in the longest format.

But Sri Lanka came storming back into the game with the wickets of the two settled batters.

However, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer later joined forces to guide India to 199/4 at Tea on Day 1.

