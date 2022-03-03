IND vs SL 2022: "I don't think Hanuma Vihari has made any mistake to miss out this time" - Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes the time is right for Hanuma Vihari to become India's Test mainstay at No. 3. After a string of poor performances from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, the duo have been dropped for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

This has opened up a couple of spots in the Indian batting line-up and Jaffer feels Vihari should be given preference this time. For most of his Test career so far, the latter has been an unsung hero, playing some gritty knocks that have seemingly gone under the radar.

But his courageous knock in Sydney, where he saved the game for his country while battling an injury, brought him some well-deserved plaudits.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim Jaffer explained why Vihari should bat at No.3 despite India having other options like Shubman Gill.

"According to me, Rohit and Mayank will open since KL isn't available for this series. There is a debate between Vihari and Shubman Gill. But I would go with Vihari because after his innings in Sydney he hasn't got many chances and I don't think he has made any mistake to miss out this time. So I think he should get the first opportunity. So for me, he is a No. 3."

Wasim Jaffer picks three pacers for Mohali Test

Wasim Jaffer also opted for a five-pronged bowling attack for the first Test at Mohali. With Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin being his first-choice spinners, the former Indian opener thinks it will be fair to play three pacers. Jaffer's choices were Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Further elaborating on the reason for selecting three pacers, he opined:

"Because we are playing in India, we can afford to play five bowlers. So for me Jadeja at No. 7, Ashwin at No. 8, followed by Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami. I think Mohali would offer something for the quicks and the reverse swing can be on offer too. "

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will begin on Friday, March 4. It will be Rohit Sharma's first Test as Indian skipper and will also mark Virat Kohli's 100th Test.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra