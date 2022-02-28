"Important to not get complacent after 12 successive T20I wins" - Zaheer Khan's advice for Team India 

With their brilliant six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third T20I of the series in Dharamsala, Team India have now extended their winning streak in the shortest format to 12 matches. Former pacer Zaheer Khan has heaped praise on the side for their winning run.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Khan explained that winning so many games consecutively is not easy in this format. He was also impressed with the team management giving chances to many new faces in those 12 games.

The former cricketer opined that the Men in Blue should not get complacent after a string of comprehensive wins. He wants them to continue the process that has paid dividends.

Khan said:

"It is not easy to win these many games on the trot in T20Is as things change very quickly.It's important to continue the process and not get complacent after the succesive wins. The good news is the there has been a lot of experimentation in these 12 matches."

Shreyas Iyer once again emerged as Team India's top performer with the bat. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 73 in the third T20I against Sri Lanka to help India comfortably chase down a total of 146.

BCCI @BCCI



win by 6 wickets to complete a clean sweep 3-0 against Sri Lanka.



Scorecard - #INDvSL @Paytm That's that from the final T20I. #TeamIndia win by 6 wickets to complete a clean sweep 3-0 against Sri Lanka.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-3RDT20I That's that from the final T20I.#TeamIndia win by 6 wickets to complete a clean sweep 3-0 against Sri Lanka.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-3RDT20I #INDvSL @Paytm https://t.co/er1AQY6FmL

"You just can't look past Shreyas Iyer" - Dinesh Karthik praises Team India star

Speaking on Cricbuzz's post-match show, Dinesh Karthik highlighted that Shreyas Iyer has had to fight his way into Team India.

Karthik reckoned that whenever Iyer has gotten chances regularly, he has come up with impactful performances for the team. He commended the batter for slamming half-centuries in all three matches of the series against Sri Lanka.

He said:

"We have to understand that Shreyas Iyer hasn't played too much cricket. He had to sit out in South Africa. When he's got opportunities consistently, he's shown why he is so good. You just can't look past him. Three different games and three different situations and he's grabbed it with both hands."

Karthik noted that Iyer was one player who batted in the same position in all three games for Team India. He added that the 27-year-old deserves a long rope now.

"India gave opportunities to all the batters. Sanju Samson opened and Deepak Hooda batted at 4. Ravindra Jadeja, despite doing well, batted at 6 as Venkatesh Iyer was asked to come up the order. The only player who played all the matches at the same position is Shreyas Iyer and rightly so. He's been a part of the team for some time now and deserves those opportunities," stated Karthik.

BCCI @BCCI

Man of the Series



How good was



@Paytm #INDvSL Man of the MatchMan of the SeriesHow good was @ShreyasIyer15 in this series Man of the Match ✅Man of the Series ✅How good was @ShreyasIyer15 in this series 👏👏@Paytm #INDvSL https://t.co/654OhvNlTa

Iyer showcased exemplary batsmanship in the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, ammassing 204 runs in three matches. It is worth mentioning that he remained unbeaten in all three games.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava