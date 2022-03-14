"India is a fortress!" - Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma and Co. continue domination at home

India completed another emphatic Test win over Sri Lanka inside three days, this time in the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru by a massive margin of 238 runs. Despite a fighting hundred from Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, the target was just too much for the visitors to handle.

For the first time in the series, Sri Lanka crossed the 200-run mark with the bat. However, the brilliance of the bowlers meant that it was another comprehensive win for Rohit Sharma as Test captain.

Fans on Twitter hailed the hosts for another dominating performance at home. Here are some of the reactions:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

3-0 vs NZ (T20I)

3-0 vs WI (ODI)

3-0 vs WI (T20I)

3-0 vs SL (T20I)

Umang Pabari @UPStatsman



296 - Aus v NZ, Perth, 2019

275 - Aus v Eng, Adelaide, 2021

238 - India v Sri Lanka, B’lore, 2022*



R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Need India XI vs World XI three match test series at home. Tired of watching India dominating test cricket at home, need some competition. Need India XI vs World XI three match test series at home. Tired of watching India dominating test cricket at home, need some competition.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit as a full-time captain for India:



3-0 vs New Zealand

3-0 vs West Indies

3-0 vs West Indies

3-0 vs Sri Lanka

2-0 vs Sri Lanka



Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India climbs to No.4 in the latest ICC World Test Championship. India climbs to No.4 in the latest ICC World Test Championship. https://t.co/16Ivw7dn2G

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 #INDvSL Clinical series win for India. Shreyas Iyer was a treat to watch in both innings, Rishabh Pant was at his entertaining best and Bumrah showed his class again. For Sri Lanka,Karunaratne fought valiantly but it was always going to be an uphill task. Congratulations @BCCI Clinical series win for India. Shreyas Iyer was a treat to watch in both innings, Rishabh Pant was at his entertaining best and Bumrah showed his class again. For Sri Lanka,Karunaratne fought valiantly but it was always going to be an uphill task. Congratulations @BCCI #INDvSL https://t.co/9NtMqEdgt0

Prashanth S @ps_it_is 10 years of doing the home domination probably another nice to remind everyone how we don't celebrate or appreciate this enough. Take it for way too granted. Really looking forward to the BGT at home, should be a cracking series. Last time India were stretched at home was then.. 10 years of doing the home domination probably another nice to remind everyone how we don't celebrate or appreciate this enough. Take it for way too granted. Really looking forward to the BGT at home, should be a cracking series. Last time India were stretched at home was then..

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India in Test cricket at home from 2013:



Matches - 42

Won - 34

Lost - 2

Draw - 6



Andrew Fidel Fernando @afidelf Jasprit Bumrah bowls the retiring Suranga Lakmal, then runs right up to him puts an arm around him and shakes his hand. The rest of the India team get around him and do the same.



Heart full. Jasprit Bumrah bowls the retiring Suranga Lakmal, then runs right up to him puts an arm around him and shakes his hand. The rest of the India team get around him and do the same. Heart full.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Shreyas Iyer in the Last 7 International matches for India:-



•4 Man Of The Match Awards.

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 . The domination of Team India continues at home, total team effort through the series as they are doing at home since 2013. Loved the performance of Bumrah in the this Test The domination of Team India continues at home, total team effort through the series as they are doing at home since 2013. Loved the performance of Bumrah in the this Test 🔥.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 15th consecutive Test series win for India at home - WHAT A DOMINATION. 15th consecutive Test series win for India at home - WHAT A DOMINATION.

Karunaratne's resistance couldn't stop India from winning

Sri Lanka needed a massive 419 runs to win when Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne walked out to bat on Day 3. Many predicted that the visitors would be skittled quite easily, given their shabby performances with the bat throughout the series.

However, both Mendis and Krunaratne came out with an aggressive approach and consistently punished the loose deliveries. They added a crucial 97 runs for the second wicket and showed the other batters the right template to bat on such a rank turner.

Mendis' wicket opened the floodgates as the Indian spinners then began to strike at regular intervals.

While wickets were tumbling at one end, Karunaratne went strong at the other to march on to his 14th Test hundred. He became only the third Sri Lankan skipper to score a Test hundred in India.

Although Karunaratne played a fine knock, he was just delaying the inevitable. Jasprit Bumrah was brought back into the attack and sent the Sri Lankan skipper packing with an absolute beauty.

Ashwin picked up the last wicket and ended up with four scalps as the hosts registered a thumping win.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee