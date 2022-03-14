"India is a fortress!" - Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma and Co. continue domination at home

India completed another emphatic Test win over Sri Lanka inside three days, this time in the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru by a massive margin of 238 runs. Despite a fighting hundred from Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, the target was just too much for the visitors to handle.
For the first time in the series, Sri Lanka crossed the 200-run mark with the bat. However, the brilliance of the bowlers meant that it was another comprehensive win for Rohit Sharma as Test captain.
Fans on Twitter hailed the hosts for another dominating performance at home. Here are some of the reactions:
Karunaratne's resistance couldn't stop India from winning
Sri Lanka needed a massive 419 runs to win when Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne walked out to bat on Day 3. Many predicted that the visitors would be skittled quite easily, given their shabby performances with the bat throughout the series.
However, both Mendis and Krunaratne came out with an aggressive approach and consistently punished the loose deliveries. They added a crucial 97 runs for the second wicket and showed the other batters the right template to bat on such a rank turner.
Mendis' wicket opened the floodgates as the Indian spinners then began to strike at regular intervals.
While wickets were tumbling at one end, Karunaratne went strong at the other to march on to his 14th Test hundred. He became only the third Sri Lankan skipper to score a Test hundred in India.
Although Karunaratne played a fine knock, he was just delaying the inevitable. Jasprit Bumrah was brought back into the attack and sent the Sri Lankan skipper packing with an absolute beauty.
Ashwin picked up the last wicket and ended up with four scalps as the hosts registered a thumping win.