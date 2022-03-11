"India will be tempted to play Axar Patel ahead of Mohammed Siraj" - Wasim Jaffer ahead of 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer reckons India will go in with Axar Patel as a third spinning option for the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka, starting on Saturday. Axar has had a terrific record in Test cricket, having picked up 36 scalps already.

The pink ball has generally been conducive to fast bowling and teams have preferred playing with an extra pacer. However, Jaffer is of the opinion that given the kind of impact Axar has had, the left-arm spinner could easily get a nod ahead of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what Wasim Jaffer had to say about India's bowling combination for the second Test:

"Whether Axar Patel plays or Mohammed Siraj plays in place of Jayant Yadav will depend on the pitch in Bangalore. Traditionally, the pink ball seams and swings in the twilight. But you cannot rule out Axar because of his record, especially in India, they will be tempted to play him. This is because India already have two quality pacers in Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah."

Wasim Jaffer doesn't see the pink-ball Test last for five days

Sri Lanka were comprehensively beaten inside three days in the first Test at Mohali by an innings and 222 runs. Wasim Jaffer feels that the visitors will need to play out of their skins to compete with the Indian team and take the Test deep into Day 5.

On this, he stated:

"The way Sri Lanka has played, it looks difficult (about Test going beyond three days). But they will need to play really well to give a fight to this Indian team. There are many things that need to go in their favor, only then Sri Lanka can compete. Otherwise it is difficult for this match to last five days and the result to go in Sri Lanka's favor."

Having misread the conditions and the pitch in the first Test, it will be interesting to see how injury-hit Sri Lanka line up for the pink-ball Test.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee