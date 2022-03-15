"You get such a bowler once in a lifetime" - Irfan Pathan on Jasprit Bumrah

Irfan Pathan has pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah is a once-in-a-lifetime bowler and that the Indian team management will manage his workload.

Bumrah was predominantly used in overseas conditions in Test cricket before the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka. However, he was appointed Rohit Sharma's deputy for the series against the Lankans and played both Tests.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan was asked about Bumrah's workload management. He replied:

"They will do that. There is only one Test match in England and after that, Australia is going to come but there is a lot of time for that. There is not too much Test cricket this year. T20 World Cup is going to be there, more white-ball cricket will be there. The Indian team will manage him because you get such a bowler once in a lifetime."

Bumrah is expected to lead the Indian bowling attack in the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year. The team management will want him to be fully fit and fresh for the tournament as they hope to end their long wait for an ICC title.

"When Jasprit Bumrah goes on the hunt, he attacks from all directions" - Irfan Pathan

Jasprit Bumrah has plenty of weapons in his armory

Irfan Pathan was also asked about Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the Bengaluru Test. He responded:

"We have praised his spell and bowling so many times but I have no shame in praising Jasprit Bumrah again and it should not be there as well because we saw the highest level of bowling. When Jasprit Bumrah goes on the hunt, he attacks from all directions, the Sri Lankan batters were feeling that."

The former India all-rounder feels Bumrah would have taken a five-wicket haul against any opposition on the Bengaluru surface. Pathan observed:

"The way Bumrah bowled, Sri Lanka had inexperienced batters, but with this bowling, this length and this setup, he would have got a 5-wicket haul against any batting lineup in this world on this pitch."

Umang Pabari @UPStatsman



- Best for an Indian pacer v SL in Tests

- Third best for India in D/N Tests

- His first 5-for at home in Tests



#INDvsSL Jasprit Bumrah’s figures of 5/24,- Best for an Indian pacer v SL in Tests- Third best for India in D/N Tests- His first 5-for at home in Tests Jasprit Bumrah’s figures of 5/24,- Best for an Indian pacer v SL in Tests- Third best for India in D/N Tests- His first 5-for at home in Tests #INDvsSL

While acknowledging that Bumrah might have had to work slightly harder against more accomplished batters, Pathan opined that the speedster would not have been far from wickets even in that case.

"He bowled while setting up the batters. If there were batters who play the pull shot well, he would have set the field according to that. We didn't see the deep square leg here, he scared the batters and got them out. He would have set up the batters more in that case but he would have got the wickets because he had that sort of rhythm."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan I would pay to watch Jasprit Bumrah bowl. What a bowler! I would pay to watch Jasprit Bumrah bowl. What a bowler!

Bumrah conceded just 47 runs for the eight wickets he snared across Sri Lanka's two innings. His first-innings spell of 5/24 was also his maiden Test five-wicket haul on Indian soil.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should Jasprit Bumrah continue to be India's Test vice-captain once KL Rahul is back? Yes No 18 votes so far