"There has been improvement in his method" - Irfan Pathan lauds Rishabh Pant's record-breaking knock in 2nd Ind vs SL Test

Irfan Pathan has lauded Rishabh Pant for showing a marked improvement in his game.

Pant scored a fifty off just 28 deliveries in India's second innings of the ongoing pink ball Test against Sri Lanka. In the process, he eclipsed Kapil Dev's record of the fastest Test fifty (30 deliveries) by an Indian in Tests.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan was asked if there is a method to Rishabh Pant's madness. He replied:

"There is a method for sure, but what has impressed me the most is that there has been improvement in his method. Earlier he used to play shots only on the leg side but now plays shots on the off-side as well."

The former India all-rounder pointed out that Pant was judicious in his shot selection during his knock, elaborating:

"He now tries to find a way to stay on the pitch, doesn't only try to hit. The record-breaking knock we saw, it was not that he didn't play a defensive shot at all. The defence was also there."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 The frequency with which @RishabhPant17 produces such knocks is just incredible. Usually if a batter is mercurial he's not consistent. But in Pant we've a mercurial batter who's consistent. World beater! #INDvSL The frequency with which @RishabhPant17 produces such knocks is just incredible. Usually if a batter is mercurial he's not consistent. But in Pant we've a mercurial batter who's consistent. World beater! #INDvSL https://t.co/qse2dY0zOz

Rishabh Pant scored 40 off his 50 runs in boundaries, including seven fours and two sixes. He played another 22 deliveries for his remaining ten runs.

"Rishabh Pant will become India's highest run-scoring wicketkeeper-batter in Tests" - Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan predicted that Pant could break MS Dhoni's record of most Test runs by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. He said:

"He is just a 24-year-old boy, and at such a young age, so much improvement has been seen in his cricket. I believe by the time he finishes his cricket career, there is still a long way to go, you will see him play 10 years of international cricket for sure, he will become India's highest run-scoring wicketkeeper-batter in Tests, I have no doubt about that."

While praising Pant for the knock he played, the player-turned-commentator concluded by adding that the youngster has become more consistent with maturity. Pathan observed:

"He scored extremely valuable runs on a difficult pitch; there was a question mark on his consistency earlier for sure, but we are now regularly seeing a maturing young player. A gift is coming his way from Kapil Paaji."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Rishabh Pant in Test Cricket in India:-



•Match - 8

•Innings - 11

•Runs - 639

•Average - 63.90

•Strike Rate - 92.21

•50s/100s - 6/1

•90s - 4



This is Just Amazing - 63+ Average, 92+ Strike Rate - This is Phenomenal Pant. Rishabh Pant in Test Cricket in India:-•Match - 8•Innings - 11•Runs - 639•Average - 63.90•Strike Rate - 92.21•50s/100s - 6/1•90s - 4This is Just Amazing - 63+ Average, 92+ Strike Rate - This is Phenomenal Pant. https://t.co/hvjRSsZiQL

Dhoni aggregated 4876 runs at a decent average of 38.09 in 90 Tests. Pant has amassed 1920 runs at a slightly better average of 40.85 in 30 Tests. He is expected to surpass the former India captain if he continues his current form.

