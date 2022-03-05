"Is Hitman afraid that Ravindra Jadeja would break his record?" - Fans slam Rohit, Dravid after shocking declaration in 1st IND vs SL Test

Ravindra Jadeja scored a sensational unbeaten 175 to take India to a mammoth first innings total of 574-8 against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The southpaw batted with great control and proved why he is arguably one of the best all-rounders in the world at the moment.

While it was a great innings from Jadeja, many believe the 33-year-old should have got some more time to complete his maiden Test double ton. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid thought that perhaps they had seen enough, but fans on Twitter were disappointed with this premature declaration.

Twitterati take a dig at Rohit, Dravid for not letting Ravindra Jadeja reach 200

Some also recalled the incident in the Multan Test against Pakistan when the-then captain Dravid had declared the innings with the great Sachin Tendulkar left stranded on 194*.

Tanmay Dey @TanmayD82161462

@BCCI We have seen similar thing happening before with tendulkar and now jadeja suffers with similar dravidian mindset .... We have seen similar thing happening before with tendulkar and now jadeja suffers with similar dravidian mindset ....💔💔@BCCI

𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐔_𝟒𝐔🖤 @IshuMsd7

Shame!! Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India declared on 574 for 8 in the first innings and Jadeja unbeaten on 175*. India declared on 574 for 8 in the first innings and Jadeja unbeaten on 175*. Is hitman afraid of that Jadeja will break his 264 record???Shame!! twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Is hitman afraid of that Jadeja will break his 264 record???Shame!! twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Narayana Sarma @NarayanaSarma4 #INDvsSL It was obvious no one was going to wait for Jadeja’s double century. After all, Rahul Dravid is the head coach. It was obvious no one was going to wait for Jadeja’s double century. After all, Rahul Dravid is the head coach. 😉 #INDvsSL

. @_off_beat_ should have waited till Jadeja reaches 194 should have waited till Jadeja reaches 194

should have scored double ton. Are you just jealous ?? @ImRo45 What's the hurry to declare at 1.45pm itself #jadeja should have scored double ton. Are you just jealous ?? @ImRo45 What's the hurry to declare at 1.45pm itself #jadeja should have scored double ton. Are you just jealous ??

🖍️ @WintxrfellViz @Middlclssmowgli He's jealous that Jadeja has better Overseas avg than him @Middlclssmowgli He's jealous that Jadeja has better Overseas avg than him

Rishav Saha @rishavsaha312 Jadeja deserved a 200! Dravid ne iska bhi 200 hone nhi diya. #jadeja Jadeja deserved a 200! Dravid ne iska bhi 200 hone nhi diya. #jadeja

India had finished strongly on Day 1 at 357-6 after a fantastic 96 from Rishabh Pant. The visitors would have hoped that a new morning would bring in new hope and they would be able to bundle out the hosts inside 400.

However, it was not to be as both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin showed their class and lived up to the tag of genuine all-rounders. Ashwin scored a fine 61 while Jadeja continued on merrily to bring about his second Test hundred.

With Ashwin and Jayant Yadav dismissed, many assumed Ravindra Jadeja would begin accelerating. But Mohammed Shami gave him good company and the duo kept the scoreboard ticking. Somewhere deep down, the 33-year-old will be gutted that he didn't get an opportunity to reach his maiden Test double hundred.

However, India overall will be ecstatic with their batting performance as it has put them in pole position to dominate the Test. Sri Lankan batters, nevertheless, should not lose hope as the pitch still looks decent for batting.

