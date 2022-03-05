×
"Is Hitman afraid that Ravindra Jadeja would break his record?" - Fans slam Rohit, Dravid after shocking declaration in 1st IND vs SL Test

Fans on Twitter were shocked to see Ravindra Jadeja not get his double hundred
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Mar 05, 2022 02:32 PM IST
News

Ravindra Jadeja scored a sensational unbeaten 175 to take India to a mammoth first innings total of 574-8 against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The southpaw batted with great control and proved why he is arguably one of the best all-rounders in the world at the moment.

While it was a great innings from Jadeja, many believe the 33-year-old should have got some more time to complete his maiden Test double ton. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid thought that perhaps they had seen enough, but fans on Twitter were disappointed with this premature declaration.

Twitterati take a dig at Rohit, Dravid for not letting Ravindra Jadeja reach 200

Some also recalled the incident in the Multan Test against Pakistan when the-then captain Dravid had declared the innings with the great Sachin Tendulkar left stranded on 194*.

Here's how people on Twitter reacted to Rohit's declaration:

Ravindra Jadeja isn't allowed another 25 runs, ah, this is sad.#INDvSL @imjadeja #Jaddu
We have seen similar thing happening before with tendulkar and now jadeja suffers with similar dravidian mindset ....💔💔@BCCI
Is hitman afraid of that Jadeja will break his 264 record???Shame!! twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
It was obvious no one was going to wait for Jadeja’s double century. After all, Rahul Dravid is the head coach. 😉 #INDvsSL
should have waited till Jadeja reaches 194
Rohit Sharma Doing a Dravid as a captain! :) Well played #Jadeja ! PS - I Admire both Rohit and Dravid :)#BCCI#100thTestForKingKohli#CricketTwitter #Rockstar
@ImRo45 What's the hurry to declare at 1.45pm itself #jadeja should have scored double ton. Are you just jealous ??
@Middlclssmowgli He's jealous that Jadeja has better Overseas avg than him
Jadeja deserved a 200! Dravid ne iska bhi 200 hone nhi diya. #jadeja
Missed 200 🥺 but whattaaa innings ❤️✨ #RavindraJadeja𓃵 #Jadeja #INDvSL #INDvSL https://t.co/anEd3Cki3o
#jadeja 🤝 SachinDravid https://t.co/xLhmfWtdur
#jadeja right now , #SachinTendulkar sir then#INDvSL https://t.co/2lewQmzqrw

India had finished strongly on Day 1 at 357-6 after a fantastic 96 from Rishabh Pant. The visitors would have hoped that a new morning would bring in new hope and they would be able to bundle out the hosts inside 400.

However, it was not to be as both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin showed their class and lived up to the tag of genuine all-rounders. Ashwin scored a fine 61 while Jadeja continued on merrily to bring about his second Test hundred.

With Ashwin and Jayant Yadav dismissed, many assumed Ravindra Jadeja would begin accelerating. But Mohammed Shami gave him good company and the duo kept the scoreboard ticking. Somewhere deep down, the 33-year-old will be gutted that he didn't get an opportunity to reach his maiden Test double hundred.

However, India overall will be ecstatic with their batting performance as it has put them in pole position to dominate the Test. Sri Lankan batters, nevertheless, should not lose hope as the pitch still looks decent for batting.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
