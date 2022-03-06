"It must be called Jadeja's Test" - Wasim Jaffer hails Indian all-rounder for stunning show against Sri Lanka in Mohali

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has opined that the Mohali Test between India and Sri Lanka that ended on Sunday should be remembered as Ravindra Jadeja’s Test.

The 33-year-old all-rounder dominated proceedings with both bat and ball as Sri Lanka succumbed to an innings and 222-run defeat in three days. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 in the first innings and then claimed nine wickets with his left-arm spin.

Reflecting on the all-rounder’s superb performance, Jaffer said during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo:

"It must be called Jadeja's Test. I was a little bit sad that he couldn't get 10 wickets. Otherwise, it would have been a perfect Test match. But he had a fantastic Test match and really well played by Team India."

Speaking after winning the Player of the Match award, Jadeja termed Mohali as his lucky ground. He said:

"Whenever I come here, I get positive vibes. Feeling very good, happy to score runs and pick wickets for the team. Obviously, as a player, you boost your confidence with such a performance. I have not done anything differently, just played to my strengths and I give myself time to settle down."

The left-handed batter has played four Tests in Mohali and has scored 327 runs at an average of 81.75. With the ball, he has grabbed 27 scalps at an average of 14.66.

"It made sense for India to enforce the follow-on" - Wasim Jaffer

Teams are wary of enforcing the follow-on these days. However, Jaffer backed India's decision to ask Sri Lanka to bat a second time. Speaking about the move, he explained:

"It made sense for India to enforce the follow-on. Otherwise, the game could have carried on till Day 4 or maybe even Day 5. It (winning by an innings) made the victory even more sweeter.

"I was surprised that Sri Lanka did not put up a fight and did not take the Test into at least Day 4. But, I think it was a complete performance from India."

Sri Lanka were all out for 174 in their first innings. Asked to follow-on, they succumbed to 178 all out in the second innings in 60 overs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar