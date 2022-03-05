"It's definitely hurting them and will keep doing so" - Parthiv Patel on India bowling too many no-balls

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels that India's problem with no-balls is hurting the team and will continue to trouble them unless they work on it.

Jasprit Bumrah thought he had a wicket when he clattered Pathum Nissanka's stumps during the second Test between India and Sri Lanka today. However, the no-ball siren robbed him of a scalp.

It was among seven no-balls that India bowled today in their 43 overs, compared to the 12 bowled by Sri Lanka in 129.2 overs - which itself is considered a very high number. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Parthiv Patel said:

"It is definitely hurting them and it will keep hurting them. You will see that in crucial games if you get a wicket and it’s a no-ball, then that can change the game."

India have bowled 198 no-balls since the beginning of 2018 - the highest by any team in that time period. Parthiv Patel said:

"It’s quite a staggering stat. And we saw that they showed Paras Mhambrey when India bowled that no-ball but these are the same bowlers who have been playing under the previous bowling coach."

Parthiv Patel added:

"I think they will have to work on this in the nets. 198 no-balls is a huge number. Paras Mhambre is the new bowling coach and this is his second or third series. But this will be one of his tasks to try and stop this. India will definitely have to work on this."

However, it was a good bowling display from India on Day 2 in Mohali, with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up two scalps and Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah claiming one apiece.

Parthiv Patel stated that Jadeja - who was getting the ball to turn and bounce wickedly - looked like the most dangerous bowler for India on the pitch. He said:

"Jadeja definitely looks like India’s most lethal bowler on this pitch. And even the pace at which he is bowling, it makes it even more difficult to play him. And that is Ravindra Jadeja’s strength, that the odd ball turns. It’s not like every ball is turning. And that makes it very difficult to play the one that goes straight."

"I also feel that he uses his trajectory to force the batters back. When the ball is flighted, a batter can try to play on the front foot, but Jadeja bowls it so quick, it forces the batter to play on the back foot. So when the ball stays low, it’s definitely difficult. He can also finish as the highest wicket-taker in this match."

Jadeja had a huge LBW appeal turned down off his very first delivery of the match. However, with the very next ball, he trapped Dimuth Karunaratne in front of the stumps. This time, it was given out and India had their second wicket.

"Ravichandran Ashwin will equal Kapil Dev's tally in first session on Day 3" - Parthiv Patel

Ravichandran Ashwin is just two wickets away from equalling Kapil Dev's Test tally of 434 scalps. Parthiv Patel feels that the off-spinner will likely draw level with the legendary former captain in the first session of Day 3. Patel said:

"I think he will do it in the first session itself. The way he bowled today, we saw him vary his pace. And if you see how he took Thirimanne’s wicket, he was bowling a few deliveries at 85 kmph and a few at 90 kmph, so he was trying to beat him with pace because there wasn’t a lot of spin on the wicket. So he set the batter up like that,"

Ashwin gave India their first breakthrough with the wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne and then dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva to put Sri Lanka four wickets down.

If Ashwingoes past Kapil Dev's tally, he will become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, behind only Anil Kumble.

