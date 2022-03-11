"Brings a lot of value" - Jasprit Bumrah explains why Axar Patel was included and Kuldeep Yadav released

Team India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has backed the team management's call to include left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the squad ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka. The pacer feels Axar adds "a lot of value" to all three departments, which makes him a sure-shot selection whenever he's fit.

Axar missed the tour of South Africa last year due to a shin injury and then contracted COVID-19, forcing him out of the twin white-ball home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old underwent extended rehab and was recently cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team to make his comeback.

Bumrah was asked about the addition and the possibility of him playing the second Test in the pre-match press conference. He replied by hailing Axar's contribution to the team over the years, but didn't comment on the team combination.

Bumrah said:

"See, Axar was part of the squad in the previous series as well and he's added a lot of value whenever we've played. In India, he's contributed a lot... He offers a lot with the bat, ball, and in the field... so he's been added. He was injured so whenever he's fit he straightaway jumps back into the squad. There'll be a discussion about what role we want [for him to play] and what combination we want to go with. But obviously, he's an important player for our team and brings a lot of value."

The announcement of Axar's inclusion came hand-in-hand with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav's release from the squad. Kuldeep featured in just two games throughout the home season. Jayant Yadav was preferred over him in the first Test. Although Jayant went wicketless in Mohali, it was Kuldeep who got the ax.

When asked to comment on the same, Bumrah explained that Kuldeep hasn't been "dropped" but "rested" from the bio-bubbles and sent home to spend some time with the family ahead of the grueling IPL season. He explained:

"See, he hasn't been removed from the team per se. He's been in the bubble for a long time, hasn't been home as well. So when his chances of playing were a bit less, he'll get the chance to spend some time with his family before the IPL. He's been sent home and rested from that aspect. It's not that he's been dropped."

Bumrah added:

"Players' well-being is also very important because it's not very easy to stay in the bubble. Obviously every player wants to play every game but the mental aspect is also important. Whenever he'll get the opportunity, he'll try and do well but in this scenario, [we wanted him] to get some time at home because then he'll once again get two months of the bubble in the IPL and won't be able to meet his family."

Kuldeep will play for the Delhi Capitals this season after being roped in for ₹2 crore at the IPL mega auction last month. Interestingly, he's likely to form a spin-pair with Axar for the franchise.

"He would be eager to replicate such a performance" - Jasprit Bumrah on Ravindra Jadeja

BCCI @BCCI in ICC Test rankings for all-rounders



@imjadeja | #TeamIndia Numero Unoin ICC Test rankings for all-rounders Numero Uno ☝️in ICC Test rankings for all-rounders 🔝🌟@imjadeja | #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/h0MrlinjxN

Bumrah was also asked whether all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who won the Player of the Match in the first Test for his superb 175* and 9/87 with the ball, will be rested for the second match.

He replied that no player would want to rest after such a game and would instead want to try and replicate the performance.

Bumrah said:

"I don't see any player after having that performance that he would want to sit out in a game. After having such a good game he would be eager to replicate such a performance so I don't think any player that I know of would want to sit out and let go of this performance. Yes, he's on a high. He got a great game last game, [but] you'd want to replicate it and contribute as much as you can."

The match, a day-night encounter, will kick off at 2:00 pm IST at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

