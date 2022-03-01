"Looked very comfortable" - Jasprit Bumrah provides update on Ravichandran Ashwin's fitness ahead of 1st India vs Sri Lanka Test

Indian vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday revealed Ravichandran Ashwin is "shaping up well" to play the first Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on Friday.

Ashwin was ruled out of India's home tour series against the West Indies due to wrist and ankle injuries he suffered in January. In the BCCI's squad reveal for Sri Lanka Tests, the premier off-spinner's participation was said to be "subject to fitness."

In the pre-series press conference, Bumrah said Ashwin looked "very comfortable" in the practice session and did "everything," including batting and fielding drills.

"Obviously, the Test team had come here before and they have been practicing since then," he said. "He's shaping up well. I am not aware of any complaints. He looked very comfortable in training today. He was bowling, batting, fielding, he did everything. So I think he's shaping up really well.

"Yeah, he plays a very important role whenever we play," he added. "So his role will be important and hopefully, there will be no troubles."

The right-arm pacer also confirmed that all members of the team are presently fit and available for selection.

"We've had an optional session, so far so everybody was fine," he said. "Fingers crossed, there are no problems yet, so we'll not face any difficulties."

Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari and KS Bharat, among others, arrived in Mohali 10 days before the first Test. Bumrah and other members of the Indian team, who participated in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, joined them only on Saturday.

Ashwin has a brilliant record against Sri Lanka, having scalped 50 wickets from nine Tests at an average of 23.58. He will look to add to that in this two-Test rubber.

"We'll try and make out our plan soon" - Jasprit Bumrah on India's batting combination

Although India's bowling attack is all but decided, the team management is likely to face more issues in narrowing down the batting order. When asked about the same, Bumrah said it was "too early" to commit and that they'd make their plans soon.

"We've just had a look at the track," he said. "It's too early because it's still three days to go for the game so there could be a lot of changes. Right now we don't have a combination in mind but yeah we had an optional session today, everybody was looking good and everybody was looking in touch. That's a positive sign for us. We'll try and make out our plan soon."

The Test will kick off at 9:30 am IST at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee