IND vs SL 2022: Predicting India's playing 11 for 1st Test

Sri Lanka have never won a Test match in India. Overall, their head-to-head record reads 20-7 in favor of the bigger neighbor. India were the runners-up in the 2019-21 World Test Championship, while Sri Lanka finished eighth among nine teams.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently ranked third in the ICC men's Test rankings whereas Dimuth Karunaratne and co. are seventh. By all measures, Sri Lanka's impending two-Test tour of India couldn't be more lopsided and predictable.

Still, there are mammoth consequences connected to it for the hosts.

For starters, it will be Rohit's first series as Test captain. From being considered unsuitable for the format to leading his country - the 34-year-old has come a long way. While he's a proven leader in white-ball cricket, he's still untested in the most probing format which will make for an exciting watch.

Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Wriddhiman Saha - all who've contributed to India's unparalleled Test success in the last decade have been dropped ahead of the series. The youngsters are ready to fill their shoes and the upcoming two Tests will officially herald the 'transition' phase of Indian cricket.

Then there's Virat Kohli's 100th Test. Controversially being played without crowds, Mohali will celebrate a career like no other. In the last few months, all eyes have been on the former captain mostly for the wrong reasons. The reason is right this time and there couldn't be any better time for him to shine.

All these dots connect to India's playing 11. Below we look at how the team might stack up for the match, which starts Friday, and perhaps even in the near future.

India's openers: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal

Rohit will be the first name on the sheet and will be slotted at the top of the order. He has been the best in the position for some time now, with his average nearing 60 from 27 innings. India missed his experience and poise in South Africa. Against a less-experienced Sri Lanka at home, he will eye at least a couple of big knocks.

In KL Rahul's absence, the other opening spot would be a toss-up between Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill. Agarwal started the South African Test tour with a 123-ball 60, but fizzled out to end the series with 135 runs from six innings. But this should be enough for him to retain his place ahead of Gill.

While Gill has played some important knocks as an opener, he's now widely being seen as a middle-order option. Rohit, Rahul and Mayank seem like the opening pecking order, with Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran as reserves.

Middle order: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant

The biggest debate both within and outside the team would be for the No.3 spot. Pujara, regardless of his poor form of late, has left a huge chasm in the batting order behind him which would be difficult to fill for any newcomer.

Gill and Hanuma Vihari are the two options. Both players have got most of their domestic runs in the middle order, both have different playing styles but are superb stroke players who are equally adept against both spin and pace.

Vihari has the advantage of form. He played at No.3 in Hyderabad's first 2021-22 Ranji Trophy match and looked to be in brilliant touch, scoring 59 (134) and 106 (149). Gill, on the other hand, possesses the proven ability against the new ball - a cardinal skill for a No.3 - at the international level.

Vihari would be disappointed and rightly so, but Gill seems to be the better, long-term No.3 prospect for now, which is at least worth a go in a home series. Vihari is likely to be forced to wait longer to get some consistent time under the sun.

Kohli should slot in at his usual position of No.4. There's an argument to push him to No.3, but that has a couple of issues. Firstly, it will force India to either find a new No.4 or change the position of every batter behind him. The team will also run the risk of impeding Kohli's natural attacking game by promoting him to No.3.

Shreyas Iyer is the obvious substitute for Ajinkya Rahane at No.5. The 27-year-old played in that position in India's two-match series against New Zealand and returned as the second-highest run-scorer with 202 runs at an average of 50.50. His 171-ball 105 on debut was the perfect blend of attack and defense India need from their No.5.

Rishabh Pant, who has now officially replaced Wriddhiman Saha as India's wicketkeeper, will round the middle order at No.6.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin

BCCI @BCCI "I'm excited to be back and raring to go."



Say Hello to all-rounder



@Paytm | #INDvSL "I'm excited to be back and raring to go."Say Hello to all-rounder @imjadeja and vice-captain @Jaspritbumrah93 as they join #TeamIndia for the Sri Lanka series. 💬 💬 "I'm excited to be back and raring to go."Say Hello to all-rounder @imjadeja and vice-captain @Jaspritbumrah93 as they join #TeamIndia for the Sri Lanka series. 👋 👋@Paytm | #INDvSL https://t.co/gpWG3UESjv

The world's two best spin-bowling all-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin - are likely to be back wreaking havoc together in the first Test against Sri Lanka. They provide balance to the side and form a formidable lower order alongside Pant in the spin-favoring home conditions.

Ashwin's participation is subject to fitness and if he's unavailable, Jayant Yadav could be the closest like-for-like replacement. Other spin-bowling all-rounders, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, are unavailable due to fitness issues.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

India, under Kohli, extensively deployed the six-batter plus five-bowler strategy in home Tests, trusting their batters to do the job on flat wickets. While Rohit can certainly have a different plan in mind, he's unlikely to break a highly successful strategy by trying to experiment in his first match as full-time captain.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to make his Test comeback at the No.9 position. He was part of a similar combination during England's 2021 tour of India, but was replaced by Sundar in the final games of that series. Here he will be an aggressive option to match the experience of Ashwin and Jadeja.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are the hosts' first-choice red-ball pacers and are likely to start the series. Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav could get a chance in the second Test if India manage to take a 1-0 lead.

Edited by Samya Majumdar