“It’s like a home venue for him” - Nikhil Chopra on Virat Kohli playing pink-ball Test in Bengaluru

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra is confident Virat Kohli will perform well in the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, which starts on Saturday. Chopra described the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the home venue for the 33-year-old since he has been representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since the start of his career.

Kohli has an excellent record in pink-ball Tests. His last international hundred came during India’s maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata in November 2019. He also top-scored with 74 in the first innings of the Adelaide Test, which India went on to lose after being crushed for 36 in their second essay.

Asked if Kohli’s success against the pink ball will give him confidence heading into the Bengaluru Test, Chopra asserted on the Khelneeti podcast:

“I hope the pink-ball Test can change his fortunes. The way he batted in the first Test and scored 45 runs, it wasn’t like he was struggling. He wasn’t playing or missing or being troubled by any of the bowlers. In fact, he seemed to be dominating the innings. He has been scoring 40-45 almost every time and just needs that one innings to turn things around. ”

The former off-spinner added that Kohli’s familiarity with the Chinnaswamy Stadium could work to his advantage. He explained:

“Coming to the pink-ball Test, Kohli knows the Bangalore surface very well. He has represented RCB so many times here. It’s like a home venue for him. I think he has played more here in comparison to Delhi, where he belongs from. The way he is batting, I can see him scoring that hundred pretty soon.”

Kohli scored a fluent 45 off 76 in the first Test in Mohali, which India won by an innings and 222 runs. He was bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya with a fuller-length delivery that breached his defense.

“Kohli’s experience in pink-ball Tests will matter a lot in Bengaluru” - Saba Karim

According to former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim, Kohli’s experience and success in pink-ball Tests should aid the younger batters in the team.

He stated that the former captain will pass on important tips to young guns who do not have the experience of day-night Tests. Karim opined:

“Kohli’s experience in pink-ball Tests will matter a lot in Bengaluru. He will share his experience with younger batters like Shreyas Iyer, who have not played a pink-ball Test. That should help these next-generation batters. It is very important that they learn from Kohli and strategize their batting. They need to figure out when to attack, when to play carefully, which shots to play, which not to, and so on.”

India have played three pink-ball Tests till date, winning two and losing one. They defeated Bangladesh and England at home, but went down to Australia in Adelaide.

Edited by Samya Majumdar