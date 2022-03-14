"Maybe he is not picking the length"- Nikhil Chopra on Virat Kohli's dismissals in 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

Former Indian off-spinner and cricket expert Nikhil Chopra dissected the way star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed in both innings of the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

The 33-year-old was trapped in front in both innings and was a tad unlucky due to the variable bounce.

However, Nikhil Chopra pointed out how Kohli wanted to play every delivery from the spinners Dhananjaya De Silva and Praveen Jayawickrama on the back foot. The 48-year-old believes this is a dangerous way of negotiating the spinners on a rank turner.

Speaking on the 'Khelneeti' podcast, here's what Nikhil Chopra had to say about Kohli's dismissal:

"Look at the way he got out. He got out on both occasions playing the spinner on the back foot. Maybe he is not picking the length and is going for the result. Virat Kohli in his prime liked to control the game even if the ball was swinging. The controlled aggression to put pressure on the bowlers was visible."

Chopra explained how Kohli, in his prime, used to make use of his feet to throw the bowlers off their lengths. He also opined on how the 33-year-old needs to play in order to get out of the lean patch.

Here's what he added:

"But now, because he is trying to play on the back foot it is a problem. In his prime, he used to step out and used to keep the bowler guessing. If you keep on playing on the back foot on such a wicket, there will be an odd delivery that will keep low. He will need to mentally prepare himself to make a comeback and enjoy his batting."

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Chinnaswamy Pitch has been so respectful to Kohli that ball wanted to touch his feet in both innings. #INDvSL Chinnaswamy Pitch has been so respectful to Kohli that ball wanted to touch his feet in both innings. #INDvSL

Pink-ball Test true test of character and skills: Nikhil Chopra

There has been a lot of talk about whether there was a need to dish out such a rank turner against a weak Sri Lankan team. Many believe this is against the spirit of Test cricket and is killing its excitement.

However, Nikhil Chopra is of the opinion that as the ball behaves differently during different phases of the pink-ball Test, it is a true test of how the batters adapt to the situation. He stated:

"The wicket is still not dangerous, it is dry. The ball on which Bumrah had dismissed Dickwella, the surface of the pitch was disturbed. But the ball didn't jump off from a fuller length to make it dangerous. The groundsmen maybe made a mistake in a bid to make an in-between wicket, trying to not leave much grass but also not making it too dry."

Nikhil Chopra concluded:

"During daytime, the ball grips off the surface. But under lights, fast bowlers dominate. The ball doesn't spit off the surface for the spinners. According to me such a Test is the true test of character and skills of a batter."

India are in a great position to wrap up the second Test as the visitors need a massive 419 runs with nine wickets in hand.

