Mendis, Dickwella and Thirimanne named in Sri Lanka’s Test squad for series against India 

Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Lahiru Thirimanne have been included in Sri Lanka's 17-member squad for the two-match Test series in India. Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has also been received a call-up to the Test team.

The Lankans, who are taking on India in a three-match T20I series, will subsequently face their opponents in two Tests to be played in Mohali and Bengaluru next month.

The selection of Mendis and Dickwella marks their return to red-ball cricket following the lifting of the bans handed to them for breaching bio-bubble protocols during Sri Lanka's tour of England last year. Mendis' inclusion is subject to fitness as he suffered a hamstring injury during the fifth T20I against Australia.

Thirimanne had opted out of Sri Lanka's previous Test series against West Indies in November due to the birth of his second child. He had been impressive in Tests in 2021, scoring 659 runs in seven matches at an average of over 50.

The likes of Oshada Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan and Chamika Gunasekara, though, will miss out on a place in the squad. Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, who had impressed against the West Indies, has also been ruled out due to a thumb injury that he picked up while training during the tour of Australia.

Dimuth Karunaratne will retain the captaincy. Experienced cricketers Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal as well as young talent Charith Asalanka also find places in Sri Lanka’s Test squad.

Suranga Lakmal, who had announced that he would retire after the India series, also features in the team.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-capt), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya

Theekshana will return home while Wanindu Hasaranga, who had tested COVID-19 positive earlier, will return to Sri Lanka from Australia.

