Mohammed Shami bats in the nets ahead of India-Sri Lanka Test series

Several members of India's Test team, including Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav, have commenced training in Mohali ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Team India's senior pacer Shami took to his social media accounts on Sunday (February 27) to share pictures from a recent practice session. The 31-year-old was seen working on his batting ahead of the red-ball encounters.

He uploaded a few snaps of him using the willow in the nets. Mohammed Shami posted on Instagram:

It is worth mentioning that Shami has emerged as a handy batter in the longer format. He has chipped in with valuable contributions with the bat on several occasions lower down the order, having scored two half-centuries in Test cricket.

The Test series opener between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali from March 4 to March 8. The BCCI have named an 18-member squad for the Test rubber.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain).

Mohammed Shami to ply trade for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Shami, who was a part of the Punjab Kings last year, is set to play for the Gujarat Titans in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), which will begin on March 26.

The franchise signed the seasoned campaigner for INR 6.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction earlier this month.

Hardik Pandya will lead the Gujarat Titans in their maiden season. Ashish Nehra will be the head coach for the side for the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Gary Kirsten has been roped in as the team's mentor, while Vikram Solanki will serve as the Director of Cricket Operations.

The Titans are placed in Group B alongside Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

