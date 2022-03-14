"Only batter saving Test cricket!" - Fans applaud Dimuth Karunaratne for a fantastic hundred in 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne continued his dream run by scoring his 14th Test hundred in the pink-ball Test against India in Bengaluru. Karunaratne has scored the most runs as an opener in Tests since 2018, with seven hundreds in the longest format during this period.
It was not going to be easy to bat last on a rank turner against a quality Indian bowling attack. While other Sri Lankan batters failed to handle the hosts' bowlers, Karunaratne batted with authority and led by example with the bat.
Fans on Twitter hailed the Sri Lankan skipper for showing some fight and countering the potent Indian bowling attack. Here are some of the reactions:
Dimuth Karunaratne finally shows Sri Lanka how it is done
Having set an astronomical target of 447 for Sri Lanka, India looked on course for a win. The Sri Lankan batters have shown no spine throughout the series.
The visitors got off to a horrible start in their second innings, with opener Lahiru Thirimanne trapped in front by Jasprit Bumrah in the very first over. Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne then saw off the Indian bowlers and returned unscathed at the end of Day 2.
It was expected that the visitors would just roll over as the pitch was going to get more difficult for batting. However, both Mendis and Karunaratne came out to bat with a positive approach.
The duo took on the Indian bowlers and showed great resistance. The hosts then struck with wickets at regular intervals, but Karunaratne kept going strong from one end. Soon after bringing up a well-deserved Test hundred, the Sri Lankan skipper was cleaned up by a beauty from Bumrah.
Although the result of the game was never in doubt, Karunaratne will be proud of his knock given the difficult conditions.