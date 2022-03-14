"Only batter saving Test cricket!" - Fans applaud Dimuth Karunaratne for a fantastic hundred in 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne continued his dream run by scoring his 14th Test hundred in the pink-ball Test against India in Bengaluru. Karunaratne has scored the most runs as an opener in Tests since 2018, with seven hundreds in the longest format during this period.

It was not going to be easy to bat last on a rank turner against a quality Indian bowling attack. While other Sri Lankan batters failed to handle the hosts' bowlers, Karunaratne batted with authority and led by example with the bat.

Fans on Twitter hailed the Sri Lankan skipper for showing some fight and countering the potent Indian bowling attack. Here are some of the reactions:

Andrew Fidel Fernando @afidelf The Chinnaswamy erupts for Dimuth Karunaratne.



On this pitch, against this attack, that's a fourth-innings hundred of the very highest quality. The Chinnaswamy erupts for Dimuth Karunaratne. On this pitch, against this attack, that's a fourth-innings hundred of the very highest quality. https://t.co/ty3DIQLiy8

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hundred by Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the 4th innings of a Test match. What a knock, what an innings by him against a top quality Indian attack. Hundred by Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the 4th innings of a Test match. What a knock, what an innings by him against a top quality Indian attack.

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan and more!



This is as good a Test innings as any you have played in your excellent test career. Came against a great side in their home conditions against their best ever bowling attack on a difficult pitch! Congratulations Dimuth Karunaratne. Excellent innings that deserveand more!This is as good a Test innings as any you have played in your excellent test career. Came against a great side in their home conditions against their best ever bowling attack on a difficult pitch! Congratulations Dimuth Karunaratne. Excellent innings that deserve 💯 and more!This is as good a Test innings as any you have played in your excellent test career. Came against a great side in their home conditions against their best ever bowling attack on a difficult pitch! 👍

Manoj Dimri @manoj_dimri Top top knock. Standing ovation



#INDvSL Dimuth KarunaratneTop top knock. Standing ovation Dimuth Karunaratne 💯 Top top knock. Standing ovation 👏👏👏👏#INDvSL

Udit @udit_buch Elgar and Karunaratne, 2 best openers in the world right now made great centuries the last time they played here. Elgar and Karunaratne, 2 best openers in the world right now made great centuries the last time they played here.

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 #INDvSL A hundred of the highest order! Dimuth Karunaratne becomes just the third Sri Lankan to stroke a Test hundred in India. The other two are Kumar Sangakkara and Dinesh Chandimal. Take a bow, captain A hundred of the highest order! Dimuth Karunaratne becomes just the third Sri Lankan to stroke a Test hundred in India. The other two are Kumar Sangakkara and Dinesh Chandimal. Take a bow, captain 💯 #INDvSL

Kumar Sangakkara @KumarSanga2 Extraordinary 100 by @IamDimuth on a pitch that was incredibly difficult. Class and temperament. Well done Extraordinary 100 by @IamDimuth on a pitch that was incredibly difficult. Class and temperament. Well done

Shanujan @J_Shanujan Dimuth Karunaratne should be considered among the the best cricketers Sri Lanka produced. Dimuth Karunaratne should be considered among the the best cricketers Sri Lanka produced.

Marwah @MarwahKhan64

#INDvSL Karunaratne is the only batter saving test cricket right now. What a knock on a rough deck. appreciable Karunaratne is the only batter saving test cricket right now. What a knock on a rough deck. appreciable#INDvSL

Camlin Oil Pastels @CamlinTweets No matter which team you are supporting , you have to stand up and applaud this innings from Dimuth Karunaratne No matter which team you are supporting , you have to stand up and applaud this innings from Dimuth Karunaratne

Arafat (KB9 era) @imarafaat7

If he was in the era of Sangakara, he would have been credited one of the best but sadly he is in the era where Srilankan Cricket is heavily disturbed.But, true cricket fans always remember every great talent

'Dimuth Karunaratne' is actually a gem of a player. Take a bowIf he was in the era of Sangakara, he would have been credited one of the best but sadly he is in the era where Srilankan Cricket is heavily disturbed.But, true cricket fans always remember every great talent 'Dimuth Karunaratne' is actually a gem of a player. Take a bow 👏👊 If he was in the era of Sangakara, he would have been credited one of the best but sadly he is in the era where Srilankan Cricket is heavily disturbed.But, true cricket fans always remember every great talent👊 https://t.co/MOP1bG28hN

Dimuth Karunaratne finally shows Sri Lanka how it is done

Having set an astronomical target of 447 for Sri Lanka, India looked on course for a win. The Sri Lankan batters have shown no spine throughout the series.

The visitors got off to a horrible start in their second innings, with opener Lahiru Thirimanne trapped in front by Jasprit Bumrah in the very first over. Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne then saw off the Indian bowlers and returned unscathed at the end of Day 2.

It was expected that the visitors would just roll over as the pitch was going to get more difficult for batting. However, both Mendis and Karunaratne came out to bat with a positive approach.

The duo took on the Indian bowlers and showed great resistance. The hosts then struck with wickets at regular intervals, but Karunaratne kept going strong from one end. Soon after bringing up a well-deserved Test hundred, the Sri Lankan skipper was cleaned up by a beauty from Bumrah.

Although the result of the game was never in doubt, Karunaratne will be proud of his knock given the difficult conditions.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee