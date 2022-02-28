"Pace attack has been outstanding" - Dasun Shanaka looks at positives despite T20I series whitewash against India 

India whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20 International (T20I) series between the two teams. However, visiting captain Dasun Shanaka looked at some of the positives from their performances.

He hailed his side's pace attack of Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera and Binura Fernando as they impressed in India. He was also happy with his own form, having played two very good knocks in the last two matches. However, he said that they needed to control the matches better.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony after the 3rd T20I on Sunday, Shanaka said:

"Pace attack has been outstanding throughout last year or so. But it's not just about the pace, it's about the control."

As for his own performances, he said:

"I am just happy with my own form and hope to continue with the same."

Dasun Shanaka rues lack of senior bowlers, puts emphasis on adapting to conditions

Sri Lanka were without some key figures in the bowling department, especially all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga -- who was out with COVID-19 -- and Maheesh Theekshana, who was ruled out with injury.

"It is tough without our senior players. But, we should adapt to the conditions," Dasun Shanaka said.

In the third T20I, Sri Lanka lost early wickets and were looking set for a low total, but it was Shanaka's whirlwind 38-ball 74 that took Sri Lanka to a score of 146/5 after 20 overs.

"Even today, we didn't play the first six overs nicely," he said about their batting display.

The Sri Lanka skipper picked up an injury while fielding and gave an update on that.

"Coming to my hand, it is little bit open near the fingers and need some stitches, but it should recover," he said.

With the T20I series concluded, India and Sri Lanka will next head to Mohali for the two-match Test series, which will begin on March 4.

Edited by Prem Deshpande