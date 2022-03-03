IND vs SL 2022: "How long will they be able to put pressure on a champion side like India" - Parthiv Patel on the biggest challenge for Sri Lanka in the Test series  

World Test Championship leaders Sri Lanka are set to face India in a two-match Test series. Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels the ability to put sustained pressure on India would be Sri Lanka's biggest challenge. The visitors have successive series wins in the longest format over Bangladesh and West Indie, coming into this series.

Sri Lanka suffered a 1-0 loss in the three-match series the last time they toured India, though. The island nation could turn the tide of the World Test Championship with an upset over India. Led by the experienced Dimuth Karunaratne, they will have to keep India on the back foot for a positive result after a 3-0 T20I series loss.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

Played - 20

Won - 11

Lost - 0

Draw - 9



Team India have never lost a Test match against Sri Lanka in India



#India #INDvSL #Cricket #Tests India against Sri Lanka in Tests at home:
Played - 20
Won - 11
Lost - 0
Draw - 9

Team India have never lost a Test match against Sri Lanka in India

Opining that the visitors have an experienced squad, Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"You can see experience in this Sri Lankan Test team. You have Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva as well who scored a century in the last tour of India. So, the quality is there. A huge strength of theirs is the pace attack; it is really good. If you see Suranga Lakmal, Dushmnata Chameera and Lahiru Kumara,"

The Islanders played a fairly competitive series during their last Test tour of India in 2017. The team were able to grind out two draws, and took home several positives.

Sakun @Sakun_SD



This was the Sri Lankan team that played in that game



1. Dimuth

2. Kaushal

3. Thirimanne

4. Sangakkara

5. Mathews

6. Mubarak

7. Chandimal

8. Prasad

9. Herath

10. Kaushal

11. Pradeep



Sri Lanka's last test win vs India was way back in 2015.
This was the Sri Lankan team that played in that game
1. Dimuth
2. Kaushal
3. Thirimanne
4. Sangakkara
5. Mathews
6. Mubarak
7. Chandimal
8. Prasad
9. Herath
10. Kaushal
11. Pradeep

However, Patel feels the visitors will have to stay on top of their game in multiple sessions to eke out a memorable result against Rohit Sharma and co. The former player added:

"They have been starting T20 games well; there is no doubt about that; but how long will they be able to put pressure on a champion side like India over the course of 5 days, that would be their biggest challenge."

"If they take 2 wickets early on with the new ball, so will they be able to play with the same energy and sustain that pressure session by session in the game, that would be a challenge in itself."

The two-match Test series between the two teams will begin tomorrow (March 4) in Mohali. The second Test, a day-night affair, will start in Bengaluru on March 12.

Sri Lanka squad for Test series against India

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya

