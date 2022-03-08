IND vs SL 2022: Rahul Dravid poses with Rohit Sharma and Co. after gym session ahead of 2nd Test

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid recently posed for a snap with skipper Rohit Sharma and a couple of others after the conclusion of a gym session. The Indian contingent is preparing for the second Test match of the series, which will commence on March 12 in Bengaluru.

Team India won the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali by a massive innings and 222 runs.

Ahead of the game, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared a picture on his official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of their post-workout avatars. Ashwin shared the following post and captioned it:

"Convinced the big man for a routine post gym 📸 . 🤩🤩 #indvssl @rishabpant @rohitsharma45 @jyadav19 oh!! & btw photo credits. @imsohamdesai."

"I think he is made for captaincy" - Reetinder Sodhi praises Rohit Sharma's astute leadership skills

Former Indian player Reetinder Sodhi opined that Sharma is a natural captain and has done a splendid job so far in his short stint as an Indian skipper. Sodhi highlighted that the Indian skipper chose a well-balanced playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka

In a conversation with India News, Reetinder Sodhi reviewed Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the Mohali Test and said:

"You will have to praise Rohit Sharma a lot, he did splendid captaincy. It was his first Test match, a few nerves are there but that was not seen in Rohit Sharma. I think he is made for captaincy."

He added:

"He has played so much cricket, the captaincy was knocking on his doors and now he is the captain in all three formats. He won India the match in three days. He will be very happy, the XI he played was perfect and his field placements and bowling changes were amazing. Rohit Sharma's confidence was clearly visible."

The second Test in Bengaluru is going to be a pink-ball affair. India last played a day-night Test last year against England in Ahmedabad. The hosts won that game comprehensively by ten wickets.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar