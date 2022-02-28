“Too early to do that” - Rajkumar Sharma on Team India looking beyond Kohli, Rohit in T20Is

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has dismissed thoughts that Team India must start looking beyond Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20Is. Terming all such talks premature, Sharma said that India’s best XI in the 20-over format will be incomplete without the experienced duo.

Kohli was rested for the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka. In his absence, Shreyas Iyer hammered three consecutive fifties, remaining unbeaten on each occasion. Rohit, meanwhile, had a below-par series with the bat, registering scores of 44, 1 and 5.

Asked if the time had come to replace Kohli and Rohit in T20Is, Sharma disagreed with the suggestion. Speaking on the "Khelneeti" podcast, he said:

“It is too early to do that. Rohit Sharma is a master player in T20s. On his day, he can single-handedly win games for the team. I don’t think wholesale changes are needed. India are just beginning to reestablish themselves in the T20 format. The batting order is looking stable now with a solid middle-order and opening pair. If we continue such performances, we should do well in the World Cup.”

With their win on Sunday, Team India equaled Afghanistan’s record for the longest winning streak by a Test-playing nation in T20Is - 12 matches.

“Shreyas Iyer has reinvented his game” - Saba Karim on Team India batter’ stellar show

Shreyas was the standout performer in Team India’s thumping of Sri Lanka, registering scores of 57*, 74* and 73*.

Asked for his views on the 27-year-old stellar effort, former keeper-batter Saba Karim said:

“Shreyas Iyer has reinvented his game. If you look at the pattern of his game, this becomes evidently clear. We call Suryakumar Yadav a 360 degree player but I was looking at Shreyas’ wagon wheel in the three games against Sri Lanka. Except the area behind the keeper, he has scored runs everywhere. He has found his template to score runs. Having said that, there are bigger challenges ahead for him.”

Chipping in on Shreyas’ performances, Sharma added that, despite his recent success, it is too early to think about replacing Kohli with him at the No.3 position. He explained:

“Both Windies and Lanka were weak opponents. India will face quality oppositions going forward. To replace someone who has been your No.3 for 10 years, you need someone who has done something exceptional. Also, one has to look at whether the player batting at the position currently is performing or not. Too early to think of it, but I am glad Shreyas is establishing himself in the middle-order.”

Shreyas was named Player of the Series against Sri Lanka after scoring 204 runs without being dismissed.

