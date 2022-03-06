Ravichandran Ashwin equals Kapil Dev's record of 434 wickets in 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Veteran Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has equaled the legendary Kapil Dev’s record of 434 Test wickets. The 35-year-old achieved the feat when he dismissed Pathum Nissanka for six runs in Sri Lanka’s second innings in the first Test in Mohali on Sunday.

Ashwin is now the joint second-highest wicket-taker in Test matches for India after former leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619). The off-spinner achieved the feat in his 85th Test match. Kapil ended his career with 434 scalps from 131 matches.

BCCI @BCCI



Outstanding delivery as he gets Pathum Nissanka caught behind



He now has Test wickets equalling the great Kapil Dev's record



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvSL-1STTEST



#INDvSL | @Paytm @ashwinravi99 strikes yet againOutstanding delivery as he gets Pathum Nissanka caught behindHe now hasTest wickets equalling the great Kapil Dev's recordFollow the match @ashwinravi99 strikes yet again 💪Outstanding delivery as he gets Pathum Nissanka caught behind 👌👌He now has 4️⃣3️⃣4️⃣ Test wickets equalling the great Kapil Dev's record 🙌Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-1STTEST#INDvSL | @Paytm https://t.co/9luvII0IIn

After India asked Sri Lanka to follow-on in the Mohali Test, Ashwin claimed the first two wickets to fall. He had Lahiru Thirimanne caught at second slip for a duck just before lunch on Day 3 of the Test. In the second session, he equaled Kapil’s record by having Nissanka caught behind.

Mohammed Shami then dismissed Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne for 27 to leave the Lankans reeling at 45 for 3. Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja completed a five-wicket haul to go with his 175* as Sri Lanka crumbled to 174 in their first innings, responding to India’s first-innings total of 574/8 declared.

Resuming their innings at 108 for 4, Sri Lanka lost Charith Asalanka for 29 as he was outfoxed by a slower one from Jasprit Bumrah. Jadeja then dismissed Niroshan Dickwella (2) and Suranga Lakmal (0) in the same over.

After Shami sent back Lasith Embuldeniya (0) with a bouncer, Jadeja returned to clean up the innings and also reached his five-fer. He had Vishwa Fernando (0) caught at second slip and cleaned up Lahiru Kumara (0) off the next delivery.

Ravichandran Ashwin had scored a fifty in the 1st innings

BCCI @BCCI



He gets the big wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne as



Sri Lanka lose their third wicket.



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvSL-1STTEST



#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @Paytm @MdShami11 gets into the actHe gets the big wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne as @RishabhPant17 takes a brilliant catchSri Lanka lose their third wicket.Follow the match @MdShami11 gets into the act 👌👌He gets the big wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne as @RishabhPant17 takes a brilliant catch 🙌Sri Lanka lose their third wicket. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-1STTEST#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @Paytm https://t.co/AHt2Sccdkr

While the Mohali Test has belonged to all-rounder Jadeja, Ashwin too has made a significant impact. The 35-year-old scored a fluent 61 off 82 in the first innings and also featured in a 130-run stand for the seventh wicket with Jadeja.

After India declared their innings at 574 for 8, Ashwin claimed two wickets in Sri Lanka’s first innings. He trapped Lahiru Thirimanne lbw for 17 and returned towards the end of the day to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva (1) leg before as well.

The experienced spinner finished with figures of 2 for 49 from 20 overs in Sri Lanka’s first innings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar