"Ravindra Jadeja will remember this performance for a very long time"- Danish Kaneria after 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has heaped praise on star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his sensational performance against Sri Lanka in the first Test.

Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 175 with the bat and also scalped nine wickets in the game as India thumped the visitors by an innings and 222 runs at Mohali. Danish Kaneria pointed out how much Jadeja has improved as a cricketer over the past few years.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kaneria explained how gaining experience has helped Jadeja immensely in improving his game. He stated:

"India crushed Sri Lanka inside three days. Sir Ravindra Jadeja has been simply amazing. If I see him as a cricketer for the last 2-3 years, he has become a three-dimensional player. He has also attained maturity and experience."

The 33-year-old paced his innings to perfection, displaying an incredible understanding of when to absorb pressure and when to cut loose. In this regard, Danish Kaneria added:

"He also showed how an innings should be paced and his three triple centuries in domestic cricket are proof of it. You cannot take him out of the game, be it with the bat or ball or in the field. He will remember this performance for a very long time."

Danish Kaneria impressed with Ravindra Jadeja's declaration decision

Many felt that Ravindra Jadeja was unfortunate not to reach his maiden Test double hundred. Skipper Rohit Sharma declared the innings when Jadeja was unbeaten on 175 and one could argue there was enough time for the southpaw to reach the landmark.

However, Danish Kaneria hailed Ravindra Jadeja for putting the team's interest first. He also praised Jadeja for suggesting that the team management declare the innings so India could have a crack at the visitors. Kaneria opined:

"The thing that I liked about him was when he was just 15-20 (25) runs for his double hundred and when Kuldeep Yadav came with the message that you go for it, he said no. He realized that the Sri Lankan team is tired and if they put them in, they could take four-five wickets by the end of day's play."

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka will be a pink ball Test and will be played in Bengaluru from March 12.

