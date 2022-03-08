"Sri Lankan batters committed cardinal errors" - Reetinder Sodhi highlights the visitors lost the 1st Test vs India on a placid track

Reetinder Sodhi has highlighted that the Mohali surface was a perfect Test wicket and that the Sri Lankan batters will have to take the blame for their side's defeat in the first Test against India.

The visiting Sri Lankan side lost the Mohali Test against Team India by a massive margin of an innings and 222 runs. While the hosts amassed a mammoth 574/8 in their first innings, Dimuth Karunaratne's team were dismissed for 174 and 178 runs respectively in their two essays.

While reviewing the first Test during an interaction on India News, Reetinder Sodhi criticized the Sri Lankan batters. He observed:

"There was a lot of difference in the cricket. If we talk about the Indian team, they dominated, played fantastic cricket. If we talk about Sri Lanka, they were struggling, they were ripped apart. The Sri Lankan batters committed cardinal errors and they were made to pay for it."

The former India all-rounder added that the pitch did not play a role in the Sri Lankan batters' dismissals. Reetinder Sodhi elaborated:

"You have to agree that it was a placid wicket, it was a brilliant Test wicket. You could have batted on this wicket. You will not get out if you don't play a bad shot. But you have to give credit to Team India. The game was as the Indian public had expected."

While lauding the Indian spinners, Reetinder Sodhi reiterated that the pitch did not play any tricks. He explained:

"The Indian spinners bowled brilliantly. A little rough is always there, these are Indian pitches, there is added advantage for the spinners but you cannot say that Sri Lanka did not have a chance at all to bat, the ball was not hitting you on your chest or face."

Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella were the only Sri Lankan batters to offer any resistance to the Indian bowlers. They scored half-centuries in the first and second innings respectively, but ran out of partners in the end.

"The match can get over in two days in India's favor" - Reetinder Sodhi on the pink-ball Test

Reetinder Sodhi feels Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah could have a field day with the pink ball

Reetinder Sodhi was also asked how long he sees the pink-ball Test going. He replied:

"Whether it is the pink, red or yellow ball, you will have to play good cricket and Sri Lanka did not play good cricket. I feel if the pink ball moves, Bumrah and Shami get the movement, the match can get over in two days in India's favor."

BCCI @BCCI

The all-rounder has completed his rehab and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.



Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad for the second Test.



More details here - @Paytm #INDvSL NEWS - @akshar2026 added to India’s squad for 2nd Test.The all-rounder has completed his rehab and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad for the second Test.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - @akshar2026 added to India’s squad for 2nd Test. The all-rounder has completed his rehab and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad for the second Test.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… @Paytm #INDvSL https://t.co/IRikje0onc

Team India have registered emphatic wins in both the day-night Tests played in India. While the seamers ruled the roost against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens, the spinners caused havoc against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

