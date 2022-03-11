Rishabh Pant captured drawing with Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira ahead of India vs Sri Lanka pink-ball Test 

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was spotted drawing with Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira ahead of the upcoming pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka.

The cricket star took to his social media accounts to share a couple of pictures with Samaira, also featuring the drawing made by them. Ritika Sajdeh also shared an Instagram story in which Pant could be seen sketching with the three-year-old.

Pant posted on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Pant showcased stellar form with the bat in the series opener against Sri Lanka, slamming 96 runs from just 97 deliveries. The southpaw will be keen to carry this momentum into the 2nd Test as the hosts look to secure a 2-0 victory in the two-match series.

India and Sri Lanka to battle it out in a pink-ball Test at Bengaluru

The second and final fixture of the Test series between the two cricketing nations is scheduled to get underway tomorrow (March 12) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Much to the fans' delight, the venue will host a full-capacity crowd for the upcoming day-night Test. It is worth noting that the fixture will be India's third pink-ball Test at home.

Rohit Sharma and Co. lead the series 1-0 following their comprehensive victory in the 1st Test at Mohali. India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the opening clash of the series. Sri Lanka are yet to secure their maiden Test victory on Indian soil.

The home team have added left-arm spinner Axar Patel to the team for the fixture while they have released Kuldeep Yadav from the squad. India played with three spinners in the opening Test. However, it remains to be seen if they will do the same at Bengaluru as the pink ball is generally conducive to fast bowling.

