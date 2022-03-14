"Made few mistakes in the past, but learning every day" - Rishabh Pant after winning Man of the Series in IND vs SL 2022 Tests

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has admitted that he has made a few mistakes in the past but asserted that he is constantly learning from them and looking to improve.

The 24-year-old was named Man of the Series for his impressive batting and keeping performance in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which the Indians won 2-0.

Pant smashed 185 runs in three innings at an average of 61.66 and an exceptional strike rate of 120.12. Behind the wickets, he took five catches and effected three stumpings.

Asked which aspect of his game (batting or keeping) satisfies him more, the youngster said at the post-match presentation:

"I think both of them (batting and keeping) because, as a cricketer, you want to evolve. I've made a few mistakes in the past, but I am learning each and every day, and I want to keep improving."

In the second Test, Pant took on the Sri Lankan bowling in both innings right from the start. On his aggressive approach, the left-hander explained:

"It was not my mindset. But the wicket was difficult to bat on, so I thought if I take on the bowling, it might help the team to score quick runs."

ICC @ICC



It's a perfect start for India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy as they move up in the



Latest standings bit.ly/WTC-Standings How many wins as Test captain, you ask?It's a perfect start for India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy as they move up in the #WTC23 standings with the win in BengaluruLatest standings How many wins as Test captain, you ask? 👀It's a perfect start for India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy as they move up in the #WTC23 standings with the win in Bengaluru ⬆Latest standings 👉 bit.ly/WTC-Standings https://t.co/nPEZ9X4oMl

The southpaw scored 39 off 26 in the first innings and a blazing 50 in the second. In fact, in the second innings, he broke Kapil Dev’s record for the fastest fifty by an Indian (30 balls) by reaching his half-century in 28 deliveries.

"It's more about confidence" - Rishabh Pant on improvement in keeping

While Pant's dazzling strokeplay has won him numerous admirers, till a year back there were question marks over his wicketkeeping skills. However, the youngster has shown significant improvement in that department as well.

Asked about the reasons behind the same, Rishabh Pant said:

"I think it's more about confidence. When I used to keep earlier, I used to think too much. Right now, I am focusing on my process, which is really helping me."

He also asserted that he is willing to bat anywhere the team wants him to.

BCCI @BCCI

#SpiritOfCricket | #INDvSL | @Paytm Spirit of Cricket at its best as #TeamIndia congratulate Suranga Lakmal who played his last international match 🤜🤛 Spirit of Cricket at its best as #TeamIndia congratulate Suranga Lakmal who played his last international match 🤜🤛 #SpiritOfCricket | #INDvSL | @Paytm https://t.co/aa17CK5hqv

India wrapped up the day-night Test in Bengaluru inside three days, cleaning up Sri Lanka for 208 in their second innings despite Dimuth Karunaratne's 107.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar