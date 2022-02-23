"Doesn’t matter whether it's a batter or bowler, Jasprit Bumrah has a great mind" - Rohit Sharma backs pacer for vice-captaincy

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has thrown his weight behind Jasprit Bumrah's leadership credentials ahead of a two-format home series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah was named India's white-ball vice-captain for the first time during the tour of South Africa last year. In the absence of the injured KL Rahul, the pacer will now be Rohit's deputy for both T20I and Tests.

Speaking to the press on the eve of the first T20I, Rohit said he doesn't mind a bowler being his vice-captain. The 34-year-old argued that Bumrah has a "great mind of the game" which is enough for him to get the promotion.

He said:

"It does not matter too much whether it is a batter of bowler who is the vice-captain. It is the mind that matters and Bumrah has a great mind of the game. I have seen it closely. Honestly, yes, it is a good way for him to step into the leadership role now."

He also lauded Bumrah for taking his overall skills to the "next level", saying the vice-captaincy will only push him further. The skipper added:

"He has taken his game to the next level, I am sure he wants to do it even further. I am sure this is going to add further to him getting confidence. It is nice to have him as vice-captain for this particular series, let's hope everything works out. I do understand what sort of cricketing brain he has, it is nice to have him in this role."

The captaincy in cricket has been predominantly dominated by batters and all-rounders. Some experts still believe batters are better equipped to affect fielding and bowling changes. Australia's Pat Cummins and Bumrah are now leading the way in breaking the stereotype.

Bumrah, Rahul and Pant are looked upon as leaders, but we don't want any pressure on them: Rohit Sharma

Rohit also followed Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma's lead to declare Bumrah, Rahul and Rishabh Pant as India's future leaders. However, he also added that the team doesn't want the "critical" players to take too much pressure yet.

He explained:

"If you talk of Bumrah, KL Rahul and Pant, they have a big role to play in India's success, they are looked upon as leaders as well. They do understand there is a responsibility on their shoulders, but we do not want to any pressure on them as they are critical for us. We just want them to enjoy the game and execute the skills."

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will kick off at 7:00 pm IST in Lucknow on Thursday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar