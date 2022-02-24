[Watch] Rohit Sharma gets clean bowled by Lahiriu Kumara's slower one in 1st India vs Sri Lanka T20I

Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara's witty change of pace ended an explosive opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the first T20I in Lucknow. The Indian captain completely missed a slower one that kept low, and was clean bowled for 44 (32). His knock included two fours and a six.

Sharma and Kishan got off the Indian innings off a fiery start with a 111-run partnership in just under 12 overs. Kumara mixed his pace to try and stop the run flow, and the ploy paid dividends on the fifth ball of the 12th over.

Rohit Sharma read the delivery well, and went for a lofted straight drive. However, the ball didn't bounce much as it sneaked past his bat to disturb the furniture.

Here's a video of the wicket:

The captain's knock was impressive. Despite Kishan (89) being the aggressor in the partnership, Sharma didn't play second fiddle as he maintained a strike rate of 137.5. Most of his runs came via singles and doubles as the two openers put Lucknow's long boundaries to good use.

Rohit Sharma is now the leading run-scorer in men's T20 cricket

The 44-run knock helped Sharma achieve an impressive milestone. He's now the highest run-scorer in men's T20I cricket, with 3307 runs from 123 games. That's eight more than New Zealand opener Martin Guptill.

Virat Kohli, who's been rested from this series, is a close third with 3296 runs from only 97 games.

Shreyas Iyer replaced Sharma, and took charge of the innings in brutal fashion, scoring a 28-ball 57 with five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 203.57. India ended their innings with a mammoth total of 199-2 in their allotted 20 overs, which could be enough to beat a Sri Lankan team in transition.

