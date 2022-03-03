"The way he batted and hit a century" - Rohit Sharma picks his best memories of Virat Kohli ahead of 100th Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has recalled his favorite memories of Virat Kohli, who'll play his 100th Test in Mohali against Sri Lanka beginning on Friday.

In the pre-series press conference, he picked India's first Test series win in Australia in 2018-19, which came under Kohli's leadership, as the best team memory involving the Royal Challengers Bangalore star. He then chose Kohli's 181-ball 191 in the first Test of India's two-match tour of South Africa in 2013 as his most memorable individual memory of the 33-year-old.

Rohit said Kohli's century at the Wanderers on a "very challenging" pitch against a world-class attack was "his best knock." The skipper remarked:

"As a team, I think the series we won in Australia in 2018, was a very good series for our team and Virat was the captain there. As an individual - I think the best memory as a batter that I remember is his Test 100 in South Africa in 2013. The pitch was very challenging, there was a lot of bounce, and all of us boys were playing a Test in South Africa for the first time."

Rohit continued:

"To go there and face somebody like Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, [Vernon] Philander, Jacques Kallis, it was never going to be easy but the way he batted and hit a century in the first innings, and then got out for 90-odd in the second innings, it was one of the best knocks of his that I clearly remember."

BCCI @BCCI



Full interview coming up on



#VK100 'I never thought i'll play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. Grateful that i've been able to make it to 100' - @imVkohli on his landmark Test.Full interview coming up on BCCI.TV . Stay tuned! 'I never thought i'll play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. Grateful that i've been able to make it to 100' - @imVkohli on his landmark Test.Full interview coming up on BCCI.TV. Stay tuned! #VK100 https://t.co/SFehIolPwb

Rohit even put the Wanderers century ahead of Kohli's masterclass 257-ball 123 in Perth in 2018, saying:

"He also scored a hundred in Perth in 2018 but I think this beats that knock. For me, it was his best knock."

Kohli will become the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests on Friday. The Test will also be Rohit Sharma's first as Test captain after he recently took over from Kohli in the longest format.

"It's one hell of a ride for him" - Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli's journey

Rohit was also asked about how the team is planning to celebrate the landmark Test. The 34-year-old hailed Kohli's "brilliant journey" as a "hell of a ride" both as a player and as a captain, but didn't reveal the celebrations.

He only stated that Team India are "prepared" to make the occasion special for the former leader, saying:

"It's been an absolutely brilliant journey for him. A long one. Since the time he made his debut and to now go and play his 100th game it's been a long journey and it's been a wonderful one. He's done exceedingly well in this particular format, changed so many things in the way the team is moving forward and all that. It's been brilliant to watch that. Yep, it's one hell of ride for him and it'll continue to be in years to come. Yeah, we definitely want to make it special for him. We are all prepared for that. So let's hope we have a good five days of cricket."

The first India-Sri Lanka Test will commence at 9:30 IST at Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium tomorrow.

Edited by Samya Majumdar