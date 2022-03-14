"No one can judge the game better than Rishabh Pant" - Rohit Sharma reveals youngster's role in leadership group

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has given insight into his on-field chats with Rishabh Pant and the young wicket-keeper's role in the team's leadership group.

India completed a dominating 2-0 thumping of Sri Lanka with a 238-run win in Bengaluru on Monday to give Rohit's Test captaincy career the perfect start.

While most attention panned on him and his predecessor Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant's chatter from behind the stumps, his contributions to DRS calls, and tactical chats with Rohit and Virat also emerged as a major feature in both games.

When asked about the same in the post-series press conference, Rohit remarked that being the keeper, "no one can judge the game better" than Rishabh Pant.

Rohit expressed his trust in the 24-year-old's captaincy experience, adding that he takes advice on the pitch, the bowlers' form, and the batters' technique from him.

He said:

"See, Rishabh Pant keeps wickets so no one can judge the game better than Rishabh. Keeping in itself is a challenge and then, at the same time, understanding the game from behind the wickets, how much the spinners' deliveries are spinning, from where it's spinning, whether the ball is swinging, reverse swinging or not when pacers are bowling - all this I get to know only from Rishabh. So obviously we'll talk about these things on the field."

Rohit added:

"Then, see, he captains his franchise, did it last year so he has a good idea of the game. Obviously, it's not a bad thing to take suggestions. I often take suggestions from him, keep asking what's happening on his end, how and how much the ball is spinning, how long is the batsman's stride, where's he defending, whether he's defending side-on or straight - all these things I get to know from him and we talk about these."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rishabh Pant is Man Of The Series. Rishabh Pant is Man Of The Series. https://t.co/ZOAAa8ifhu

Rohit believes that Rishabh Pant's "understanding of the game" is rooted in his confidence and good form over the last few years.

He further revealed that their discussions also revolve around the strengths of the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, and the field placements. He said:

"Rishabh has been keeping wickets to Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar for a long time so he has a lot of knowledge about all three spinners' strengths so I also talk to him about that. And then obviously, which fielder to keep where, etc. He does have the knowledge.

"It's not like he doesn't know anything. He's been playing and doing well in Test cricket for a long time so he has the confidence. And if someone is confident, his understanding of the game is also good."

Rishabh Pant led the Delhi Capitals to the playoffs last IPL season. Since then, his ever-improving wicketkeeping and polished batting style have prompted the team to consider him as one of the future leaders alongside KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah.

"I have made it very clear with Rishabh Pant" - Rohit Sharma on joint DRS calls

Speaking specifically on their chats on DRS and reviews, Rohit disclosed that he's specified "certain aspects" for Rishabh Pant to feed him information about, leaving the rest on luck. He said:

"He seems to be making the right calls. With DRS we all know it's like a lottery. If you get it right, you get it right otherwise, you don't. I have made it very clear with Rishabh what I want when there's a DRS call.

"There are certain aspects that I've told him to look into and that's about it. You know, DRS calls are not something you'll always get right. There will be times where you'll make wrong calls but that's absolutely OK with me."

The two players will move from teammates to opponents on March 27 when Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals kick off their respective IPL 2022 campaigns.

