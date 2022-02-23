"We just need to be careful" - Rohit Sharma speaks on recent injury concerns ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has said he's "very clear" on how to approach the team's workload management and injury concerns going forward.

Team India have been hit by a host of injuries of late. KL Rahul, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar will all miss out on the impending home series against Sri Lanka due to fitness issues. Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit himself have also only recently returned from injuries.

Speaking on the eve of the first T20I, the skipper acknowledged the issue. He said the team management is trying to be very careful about giving all players adequate breaks and even putting out a "roadmap" for the same. Rohit explained:

"I am very clear on my mind on how I want to take it forward. Obviously, managing the workload, not just me, but everyone would be the key. We have seen a lot of injuries within our squad, we just need to be careful about what we do with individuals, how we rotate them and how we give them a break. We are trying to manage that, we are trying to put a roadmap on how we move forward."

BCCI @BCCI UPDATE : Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of



More Details UPDATE: Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of @Paytm #INDvSL T20I Series. #TeamIndia More Details 🚨 UPDATE 🚨: Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of @Paytm #INDvSL T20I Series. #TeamIndiaMore Details 🔽

Apparently, as part of this roadmap, former captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant have also been given a break from the T20Is against the Lankans.

"At the moment, it seems to be okay" - Rohit Sharma on his workload management

BCCI @BCCI "I'm excited to be back and raring to go."



Say Hello to all-rounder



@Paytm | #INDvSL "I'm excited to be back and raring to go."Say Hello to all-rounder @imjadeja and vice-captain @Jaspritbumrah93 as they join #TeamIndia for the Sri Lanka series. 💬 💬 "I'm excited to be back and raring to go."Say Hello to all-rounder @imjadeja and vice-captain @Jaspritbumrah93 as they join #TeamIndia for the Sri Lanka series. 👋 👋@Paytm | #INDvSL https://t.co/gpWG3UESjv

There have also been concerns about Rohit's own workload during this crucial, transitional phase of Indian cricket, especially after his promotion to the helm of all three formats.

The 33-year-old remarked that he'll take a break at the right time, adding that currently "it seems okay". He said:

"As far as I am concerned, there are no issues, I am looking forward to playing all the games. The workload depends on what happens thereafter, you take it day by day. If there is an opportunity for you to take a break, you take a break. At the moment, it seems to be okay."

India and Sri Lanka will clash in three T20Is and two Tests. The first T20I will be playing in Lucknow on Thursday, starting at 7:00 pm IST.

