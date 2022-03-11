"Other than Ravindra Jadeja, everyone else would still be kicking themselves" - Russel Arnold on India's likely changes for the 2nd Test vs SL

Russel Arnold reckons Team India are unlikely to make any changes to the batting department for the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The Indian team went in with a slightly new-look batting order in the first Test, with Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer replacing Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane respectively. All the Indian batters got off to starts in the encounter, but only Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant to an extent could make it big.

During an interaction with Cricket.com, Russel Arnold was asked about Team India's probable changes for the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru. He responded:

"With the batting, there is no real reason to change anyone. They are all just finding their feet, getting into the runs. Other than Ravindra Jadeja, everyone else would still be kicking themselves for getting starts. Even Rishabh Pant at 96."

However, the former Sri Lanka cricketer sees Axar Patel replacing Jayant Yadav in the bowling department if the left-arm spinner is fit and available. Russel Arnold reasoned:

"I feel there will be a change because we saw Axar Patel being brought into the squad, Kuldeep Yadav has been released. And Jayant Yadav didn't have much of a Test match, he didn't look the part. If Axar is fit, I think India will go there, that's for sure. I don't see any other changes where India are concerned."

Team India are unlikely to persist with Jayant Yadav for the second Test against Sri Lanka. Either Axar Patel or one out of Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav is likely to replace the off-spinner depending on the pitch conditions.

"The question has to be asked whether they will be forced to make changes" - Russel Arnold on Sri Lanka

Lahiru Kumara is unlikely to be available for the second Test against India

Russel Arnold was also asked about the probable changes in the Sri Lankan XI. He replied:

"The question has to be asked whether they will be forced to make changes. That's where it starts because of the long list of injuries. Lahiru Kumara limped off the other day and who knows what else. Dushmantha Chameera would have come in but I think he is limping as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Pathum Nissanka's likely unavailability will also be a huge setback for the visitors. Russel Arnold observed:

"I think there will be a few forced changes, which in turn would put them in a position of trying to get a team on the park rather than having to make changes the way they wish. Feedback is that Pathum Nissanka is struggling, that's a big blow."

Rex Clementine @RexClementine Not so good news from Bangalore after SL’s training session. Pathum Nissanka unlikely to feature in 2nd Test due to a back injury. In comes Kusal Mendis. His first game in Indian soil across all formats. Quite surprising that he has not played here at all given he debuted in 2015 Not so good news from Bangalore after SL’s training session. Pathum Nissanka unlikely to feature in 2nd Test due to a back injury. In comes Kusal Mendis. His first game in Indian soil across all formats. Quite surprising that he has not played here at all given he debuted in 2015

Russel Arnold concluded by naming Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama as Nissanka and Kumara's likely replacements.

Edited by Sai Krishna

