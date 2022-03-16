"I don't think you can compare him with MS Dhoni" - Saba Karim on Rishabh Pant becoming the 1st Indian Test keeper to win Player of the Series

Saba Karim believes Rishabh Pant cannot be compared to MS Dhoni just because the youngster has won the Player of the Series award in Test cricket, which is something the talismanic skipper couldn't do.

Pant became the first Indian keeper to win the accolade in Test cricket in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka. The wicketkeeper-batter stood out with his performances on both sides of the wickets.

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy BEST IN THE WORLD! Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to win the Player of the Series award in Tests.



🏻 Spidey out there breaking records for fun!



📸 Getty • #INDvSL #INDvsSL #TeamIndia #BharatArmy BEST IN THE WORLD! Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to win the Player of the Series award in Tests.🏻 Spidey out there breaking records for fun!📸 Getty • #RishabhPant 💥🙌 BEST IN THE WORLD! Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to win the Player of the Series award in Tests.💪🏻 Spidey out there breaking records for fun! 📸 Getty • #RishabhPant #INDvSL #INDvsSL #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/W901yG4T4P

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked about Rishabh Pant achieving the distinction, which Dhoni couldn't do throughout his career. He responded:

"I don't think you can compare him with MS Dhoni. I feel Rishabh Pant is still work in progress, he still has to contribute a lot. If we talk about his batting, we are seeing a huge difference in his shot selection and it is improving because he is getting the support of the team management, which is a very big thing."

The former India wicket-keeper pointed out that Pant has also shown marked improvement in his glovework behind the stumps. Karim observed:

"Along with that, we are seeing an improvement in his wicketkeeping and because of all these reasons he has been given the Player of the Series award, something which he deserves as well."

Saba Karim concluded by predicting a bright future for the youngster in Team India colors. He elaborated:

"Going forward, I feel he will create many records for India and himself as well. Very soon we will get to see a lot of changes in Rishabh Pant's approach, mindset and performances because I feel this is just the start of his career."

Pant has enjoyed great backing from the Indian team management since his exploits in the Sydney and Brisbane Tests against Australia. His elevation in the batting order to the No. 5 spot is ample proof of the confidence the likes of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have in him.

"Rishabh Pant is being counted amongst the world's top match-winners" - Rajkumar Sharma

Rishabh Pant brought his destructive game to the fore against Sri Lanka [P/C: BCCI]

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma concurred with Saba Karim's views on Pant. He said:

"Just as Saba said, he is work in progress. He definitely has a fantastic record till now, there is no doubt that he is an extremely impactful player, he can win a match for his team on his day but there have been times where he has been criticized a lot. But it is his style and he is being counted amongst the world's top match-winners."

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Yes, charging down the deck at Rabada after a few words were said to him was a below par shot.



But with Pant, it is better for him to back his instincts rather than trying to defend and end up getting out due to some tame poke. Yes, charging down the deck at Rabada after a few words were said to him was a below par shot.But with Pant, it is better for him to back his instincts rather than trying to defend and end up getting out due to some tame poke.

Pant received a lot of flak for a couple of his ungainly dismissals during India's tour of South Africa. However, the team management has not tried to restrain him and allowed him to play his natural game.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Is Rishabh Pant a better wicketkeeper-batter than MS Dhoni in Tests? Yes No 37 votes so far