"This is what players expect from a captain" - Saba Karim lauds the openness in Rohit Sharma's captaincy and statements

Saba Karim has spoken glowingly about Rohit Sharma's captaincy and his words of appreciation for his fellow teammates during the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Team India registered a convincing 2-0 win in the Test series against the Lankans. Rohit had a word of praise for all his star performers during his maiden stint as the Indian team's Test skipper.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked about the Indian skipper wholeheartedly praising his teammates. He responded:

"There is a lot of openness being seen in Rohit Sharma's captaincy and statements, which is a good thing. This is what players expect from a captain, that you compliment them if they are doing well and if they are not doing well, if you have to criticize, then there is a different way to do that."

While lauding Rohit's partnership with head coach Rahul Dravid, the former India cricketer pointed out that the real test of the duo will be in away conditions. Karim elaborated:

"All these things are being seen in Rohit at the moment. I feel the synergy of Rohit and Rahul Dravid is working to a large extent for Indian cricket. But it will be a huge Test when India goes to play away from home. Rohit and Rahul Dravid will have to prove this synergy even better there."

Rohit has enjoyed a 100% record since taking over as Team India's full-time skipper in all formats. However, all these wins have come on home soil and the remaining Test in England could be his first big assignment.

"Rohit Sharma is a fighting player" - Reetinder Sodhi

Rohit Sharma is known for his attacking brand of captaincy [P/C: BCCI]

Reetinder Sodhi added that Rohit carries the positivity of his batting into his captaincy as well. He explained:

"Rohit Sharma is a fighting player. The way he bats, attacking batting is his forte, he has the same forte in his captaincy. He deserves praise because it does not work to be subdued at times."

The former India all-rounder concurred with Karim that transparency is an essential virtue for a skipper. Sodhi observed:

"Rohit tells on your face if you have done well and tells you to perform better if you have not done well. A captain's transparency is very important for a player."

While acknowledging that India's fortunes in overseas conditions cannot be predicted, Sodhi concluded by saying that the current side has the might to defeat the likes of South Africa, England and Australia in their backyards.

