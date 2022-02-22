"It's going to be a toss-up between Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja" - Sanjay Bangar on the latter's place in India's T20I side

Sanjay Bangar believes there will be a toss-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur for a place in India's T20I side.

Jadeja has recovered from injury and has staged a comeback to the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka. Thakur, on the other hand, has been given a break for both series.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Sanjay Bangar was asked about Jadeja's best position in the Indian T20I lineup. He responded:

"The more I think of it, the more it seems that it's going to be a toss-up between Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja. That could be one of the reasons why Shardul Thakur has been rested when Jadeja has regained full fitness."

The former India cricketer feels Jadeja is an ideal replacement for Thakur. Bangar explained:

"Those two players have been doing the all-rounder's role commendably for India over the last year or so, both with bat and ball. Ravindra Jadeja's batting has been on the rise for the last couple of years and him being a left-hander can add that right-left sort of combination in the lower order as well, which the team has been looking for. I would say Jadeja is a straight swap for the position vacated by Shardul Thakur."

Jadeja has grown in leaps and bounds as a cricketer over the last few years. A fully-fit Jadeja might be one of the first names included in any Indian playing XI at the moment.

"Ravindra Jadeja always does the job for the team" - Sanjay Bangar

Ravindra Jadeja is an effective spinner in the shortest format of the game

Sanjay Bangar replied in the affirmative when asked if Jadeja's bowling helps the captain get the required control. He elaborated:

"Certainly, he always does the job for the team even in the middle overs and at times, he has been asked to do that job in the first six, not very often but at times he has done that really well."

The former India batting coach was effusive in his praise of Jadeja's all-round skills as a cricketer. Bangar said:

"He brings a lot of value to the team in terms of him being a multi-skilled cricketer and that's what the trend suggests also that most T20 teams would like to have players who are multi-skilled, who can contribute with bat, ball and in the field as well. I believe there is no better cricketer than Ravindra Jadeja who can fit that bill brilliantly."

Jadeja is yet to showcase his best with the bat in T20I cricket, having scored 256 runs at a below-par average of 17.06 in 55 matches. The left-arm spinner has accounted for 46 wickets in these games.

