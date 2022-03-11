×
Create
Notifications

IND vs SL 2022: Shreyas Iyer bowls leg-break in training ahead of pink-ball Test vs SL; shares picture

Shreyas Iyer practices leg-breaks during a net session. (PC: Telegraph)
Shreyas Iyer practices leg-breaks during a net session. (PC: Telegraph)
Balakrishna
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 11, 2022 07:36 PM IST
News

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer recently rolled his arm to bowl a few leg-break deliveries ahead of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The upcoming contest will be a day-night pink-ball affair.

India bagged a clinical win in the first Test by a margin of an innings and 222 runs. The hosts will now attempt to whitewash the visitors by winning the second Test.

Iyer failed to play a substantial knock in the first Test as he departed for just 27 runs. As he prepares for the next Test, Iyer is working hard on his game in the nets.

The 27-year old is also honing his bowling skills as there is a dearth of part-time bowlers in Team India across formats. Shreyas Iyer gave a glimpse of his batting and bowling practice sessions by sharing pictures on his official Instagram handle.

You can watch the story here.

Shreyas Iyer bowling leg-breaks.
Shreyas Iyer bowling leg-breaks.
Shreyas batting in the nets.
Shreyas batting in the nets.

Wasim Jaffer comments on Team India's playing XI for 2nd Test

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer opined that the team management might pick either Axar Patel or Mohammed Siraj to replace Jayant Yadav in the XI after gaging the pitch conditions. Although the pink ball swings prodigiously under lights, Jaffer believes that Axar Patel's exceptional Test record might help him edge Siraj.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim Jaffer previewed the second IND vs SL Test and said:

"Whether Axar Patel plays or Mohammed Siraj plays in place of Jayant Yadav will depend on the pitch in Bangalore. Traditionally, the pink ball seams and swings in the twilight. But you cannot rule out Axar because of his record, especially in India. They will be tempted to play him. This is because India already have two quality pacers in Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah."
Also Read Article Continues below

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka will commence tomorrow (March 12).

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी