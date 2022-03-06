"Sir Jadeja's Test!"- Twitterati go berserk as Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance blows Sri Lanka away

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show was enough to sink Sri Lanka as India completed a thumping win of an innings and 222 runs in Mohali on Sunday. The quality of Indian bowling was too much for the visitors to handle as they lost 16 wickets in a single day to hand the hosts a resounding victory in the first Test of the series.
Jadeja was the standout batter from the Indian team. He smashed a career-best 175* in the first innings and followed it up with nine wickets with the ball. The left-handed batter proved once and for all why he is currently regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket.
Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Rohit Sharma and Co. thrash the visitors. They specially hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his fantastic efforts with both bat and ball. Here are some of the reactions:
Sri Lanka were already four down in their first innings going into day three and needed a positive approach from their batters to make a decent first-innings score. Although the visitors negotiated the first hour of play well enough, Jasprit Bumrah broke an important partnership to begin what was a stunning batting collapse.
Sri Lanka lost their last six wickets for just 13 runs, going from 161/4 to 174 all out in their first innings. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up figures of 5/41 in the first innings.
Rohit Sharma had 400 more runs to play with and thus showed no hesitation in asking the visitors to bat again. One would have hoped for a more positive approach from Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, it was the same story again.
Barring a small partnership between Dananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews, the visitors failed to show any resolve.
Ravichandran Ashwin went on to break the record of the great Kapil Dev, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India.
Jadeja once again shone with four wickets in the second innings and although Niroshan Dickwella fought valiantly for his fifty, Sri Lanka were just not good enough with the bat.