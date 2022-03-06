"Sir Jadeja's Test!"- Twitterati go berserk as Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance blows Sri Lanka away

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show was enough to sink Sri Lanka as India completed a thumping win of an innings and 222 runs in Mohali on Sunday. The quality of Indian bowling was too much for the visitors to handle as they lost 16 wickets in a single day to hand the hosts a resounding victory in the first Test of the series.

Jadeja was the standout batter from the Indian team. He smashed a career-best 175* in the first innings and followed it up with nine wickets with the ball. The left-handed batter proved once and for all why he is currently regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket.

Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Rohit Sharma and Co. thrash the visitors. They specially hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his fantastic efforts with both bat and ball. Here are some of the reactions:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

100th Test for Virat Kohli

Ashwin went past great Kapil Dev



But this Test match will be known as 'Jadeja's Test' congratulations and well played 🏼 🏼 #INDvSL

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan #INDvSL The ‘Rockstar’ as Warney named him is having some game in his memory … Fantastic @imjadeja The ‘Rockstar’ as Warney named him is having some game in his memory … Fantastic @imjadeja 🙌🙌👍💔 #INDvSL

Gaurav Mishra 🇮🇳 @IamGmishra



175* and 9 wickets.



This match should be called as Sir Jadeja Match.



#INDvSL @imjadeja Jadeja Flower nahi Fire Hai
175* and 9 wickets.
This match should be called as Sir Jadeja Match.

Ajay Srinivasan @Ajaychairman

India beats Srilanka inside 3 days winning by an innings & 222 runs



Man-of-the-match Jadeja (175* & 9 wickets) & Ashwin (61 & 6 wickets) again unplayable!



Fast bowlers Bumrah & Shami also chipped in with wkts



Touring India can be demoralizing for visiting teams.
India beats Srilanka inside 3 days winning by an innings & 222 runs
Man-of-the-match Jadeja (175* & 9 wickets) & Ashwin (61 & 6 wickets) again unplayable!
Fast bowlers Bumrah & Shami also chipped in with wkts
#INDvSL

Sohini M. @Mittermaniac Ravindra Jadeja is arguably the best all-rounder in men's cricket right now. Has been for a while. But he never gets spoken about or celebrated the same way as @benstokes38 is. There's no halo around Jadeja despite his incredible value addition to the team. Why? #TeamIndia Ravindra Jadeja is arguably the best all-rounder in men's cricket right now. Has been for a while. But he never gets spoken about or celebrated the same way as @benstokes38 is. There's no halo around Jadeja despite his incredible value addition to the team. Why? #TeamIndia

Prince Raj @bnprince007 #INDvsSL @mufaddal_vohra This match would be remembered for many many reasons: - Kohli's 100th match & 8000 runs - Rohit's captaincy beginning - Pant's heroics - Jadeja's brilliance - Ashwin surpassing Kapil Dev - Sri Lanka's surrender. A great match for Sir Jaddu @mufaddal_vohra This match would be remembered for many many reasons: - Kohli's 100th match & 8000 runs - Rohit's captaincy beginning - Pant's heroics - Jadeja's brilliance - Ashwin surpassing Kapil Dev - Sri Lanka's surrender. A great match for Sir Jaddu🔥🔥 #INDvsSL

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi All you can do is perform against those put in front of you. Welcome back to Test cricket Ravindra Jadeja. All you can do is perform against those put in front of you. Welcome back to Test cricket Ravindra Jadeja.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



9/87 - Ravindra Jadeja v SL, 2022

8/80 - Garry Sobers 🏝️ v ENG, 1966

8/97 - Mushtaq Mohammad v WI, 1977

#INDvSL Best bowling figures in a Test match where a player also scored 150+ runs:9/87 - Ravindra Jadejav SL, 20228/80 - Garry Sobers 🏝️ v ENG, 19668/97 - Mushtaq Mohammadv WI, 1977 Best bowling figures in a Test match where a player also scored 150+ runs:9/87 - Ravindra Jadeja 🇮🇳 v SL, 20228/80 - Garry Sobers 🏝️ v ENG, 19668/97 - Mushtaq Mohammad 🇵🇰 v WI, 1977#INDvSL

Manya @CSKian716 They keep saying Jadeja is 1 wicket shy of a 10-er but nobody is saying that SL is 3 runs away from outscoring Jadeja once in the match. They keep saying Jadeja is 1 wicket shy of a 10-er but nobody is saying that SL is 3 runs away from outscoring Jadeja once in the match.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The Test match of Ravindra Jadeja - 175* runs and 9 wickets in a Test match - the best one, the Sir Jadeja. The Test match of Ravindra Jadeja - 175* runs and 9 wickets in a Test match - the best one, the Sir Jadeja. https://t.co/iLzavkzTME

Sri Lanka were already four down in their first innings going into day three and needed a positive approach from their batters to make a decent first-innings score. Although the visitors negotiated the first hour of play well enough, Jasprit Bumrah broke an important partnership to begin what was a stunning batting collapse.

Sri Lanka lost their last six wickets for just 13 runs, going from 161/4 to 174 all out in their first innings. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up figures of 5/41 in the first innings.

Rohit Sharma had 400 more runs to play with and thus showed no hesitation in asking the visitors to bat again. One would have hoped for a more positive approach from Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, it was the same story again.

Barring a small partnership between Dananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews, the visitors failed to show any resolve.

Ravichandran Ashwin went on to break the record of the great Kapil Dev, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India.

Jadeja once again shone with four wickets in the second innings and although Niroshan Dickwella fought valiantly for his fifty, Sri Lanka were just not good enough with the bat.

