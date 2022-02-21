Sri Lanka announce 18-man T20I squad for India series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced a 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India. While star all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead the team, Charith Asalanka will serve as his deputy.

Apart from the two duo, the batting department includes experienced names like Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis along with the ever-exciting talent of Pathum Nissanka.

The bowling section will be led by Wanindu Hasaranga, who recently became the most expensive IPL signing from Sri Lanka. Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera, who also got IPL contracts this year, are also in the squad.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kusal Perera continue to be out of the team. Rajapksa, a middle-order power hitter, was reportedly in the bio bubble with the squad. But he has now been ignored due to fitness concerns. Perera, meanwhile, is recovering from a shoulder issue and might miss more games before the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old right-arm off-spinner Ashian Daniel received his maiden call-up from the team. But his involvement remains subject to "ministerial approval".

In their squad release, SLC also announced that three players, Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis who were part of Sri Lanka's recent series in Australia, will be absent from the India series due to injuries.

Full Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (Vice-Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (Subjected to Ministerial approval).

Full schedule of Sri Lanka's tour of India

1st T20I - February 24, Thursday - 7:00 pm IST - Lucknow

2nd T20I - February 26, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST - Dharamsala

3rd T20I - February 27, Sunday - 7:00 pm IST - Dharamsala

1st Test - March 4-March 8 - 9:30 am IST - Mohali

2nd Test - March 12-March 16- 9:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Edited by Samya Majumdar