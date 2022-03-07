"Sri Lanka shouldn't let Tests end so early" - Kamran Akmal questions visitors' batting after loss in 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has criticized the way the Sri Lankan batters applied themselves in the first Test against India in Mohali. The visitors showed no spine in their batting in both innings and lost the Test by a massive margin of an innings and 222 runs.

Pathum Nissanka in the first innings and Niroshan Dickwella in the second essay were the only two Lankan batters to cross half-centuries. Kamran Akmal feels that since Sri Lanka have similar conditions at home, they should have shown more competitiveness in their approach.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday, here's what he had to say about Sri Lanka's crushing defeat:

"Except Dickwella in the second innings and Nissanka in the first, there was no Sri Lankan batsman who could dominate. Sri Lanka shouldn't let Test matches end so early because they have similar conditions at home and even they play all kinds of spinners. So when two Asian teams play and the Test gets over so early, then you can imagine what kind of pressure the Indian team might be putting."

"Rohit Sharma captained the team really well in his first Test" - Kamran Akmal

Along with the Mohali Test being Virat Kohli's 100th, it was also the first time Rohit Sharma was leading the hosts in the longest format. Kamran Akmal was impressed with the way Rohit backed his bowlers and didn't relent with the pressure on the visitors at any given time.

On this, Akmal stated:

"The way Ashwin was brought in and the way Thirimanne was dismissed, you can see the maturity and the confidence shown in the fast bowlers and spinners. Rohit Sharma captained the team really well in his first Test. Be it field placing or batting, overall it has been a great performance."

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka, a Day-Night affair, will be played in Bengaluru from March 12.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee